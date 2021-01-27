Smartphones For Underprivileged Students! Mi India, Sonu Sood Roll Out 'ShikshaHarHaath' Initiative

To bridge the digital divide and ensure students from weaker section of the society get access to online learning, Mi India has collaborated with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to launch the 'ShikshaHarHaath' initiative.

Financial Express reported that the brand plans to empower thousands of students across the country by donating Redmi smartphones. The initiative also allows people to be a part of bettering a child's future by donating their smartphones which are in working condition at the Mi Centres. These second-hand phones would then be refurbished before they are donated. A microsite has been launched so that the consumers can pledge their smartphones.

The company also plans to tie-up with educational institutions besides setting up a common platform to reach out to students in need. It also claims that it will partner with third-party agencies to identify deserving students.

"Nearly 25-30% of people in the country do not have smartphones or any connected devices. In the times of COVID, we firmly believe that no child should miss education due to the lack of a smartphone. The #ShikshaHarHaath initiative reinforces our commitment towards education for all," said Manu Jain, managing director, Mi India.

On being asked about the collaboration, Jain said that the actor fits into the role of a social changemaker and reflects the brand's vision for a better future.

The company claims that the campaign will be a continued effort wherein the end goal would be 'education for all.'



"We are extremely proud to partner with Sonu Sood to take this initiative ahead. With his tremendous contribution through the times of COVID, Sonu has not only helped the needy but has also sparked a movement that makes giving joyful. We hope that this movement sparks the joy of giving and learning amongst the ones who need it most," he said, reported The Week.



"We are going to reach out to every single individual who needs help in education. The aim is to reach out to as many people as possible and create an inclusive environment for kids in the time of online education," said Sonu Sood.

