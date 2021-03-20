CM Kejriwal Lashes Out At Centre, Vows Doorstep Ration Delivery By Dropping 'Mukhya Mantri' Title From Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called out the Narendra Modi led-central government for asking to remove the word 'Mukhya Mantri' from the Delhi CM's 'Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' and asserted that the scheme will be launched even if it means without having a name or credit.

"A revolutionary scheme was going to start in Delhi from 25th March – Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. People used to get ration from shops for which they used to face problems and stand in queues. We had found a solution to deliver the ration at the doorstep instead," CM Kejriwal noted.

"Centre wrote to us yesterday that we can't implement it. The letter read that the scheme can't be called Mukhya Mantri Yojana. I held a meeting with offices today and told them to remove the scheme's name. We'll just deliver ration at people's doorstep without the scheme having a name," the Delhi CM said.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' hit a roadblock just days before its scheduled launch, March 25, after the Centre put a halt to the scheme.

The Centre had stopped the Delhi government's scheme of providing ration to the doorsteps, saying that the subsidised food grains allotted to Delhi under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be put under this scheme.

"There will be no objection if a different scheme would be launched without 'mixing the elements of the NFSA foodgrains'," said the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The Aam Aadmi Party reacted to the Centre's decision and shared the news on their official Twitter handle accusing the Centre of helping the 'ration mafia'.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government was planning to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar.

The AAP and the Centre have been at the loggerheads especially after the Centre presented the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) Bill (Amendment), 2021, in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to give more powers to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

