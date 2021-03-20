Cattle Feed For Mid-Day Meal: Pune Municipal School Receives 'Fodder' For Students

A municipal school in Maharashtra's Pune received cattle feed as part of the mid-day meal for students. The shocking incident came to light from school number 58 in Pune.

The school is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation, the civic body that collected Rs 3,285 crore in revenue till January 15 of this year,m reported India Today.

Earlier this week, school number 58 run received a consignment of food material to be distributed as mid-day meals. To their surprise, the consignment consisted of cattle feed instead of mid-day meals.



Bags full of cattle fodder were checked by the concerned authorities, with one of the bags having 'Nutri Rich Pashu Aahar' (nutritious animal fodder) written on it.

The incident was highlighted by local activists which resulted in Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials taking note of the matter. The FSSAI has now recovered the cattle feed sent to the Pune school.

State-run schools in Maharashtra were ordered to distribute mid-day meals among students during the coronavirus induced lockdown period. Local officials were roped in to ensure that mid-day meals reach the homes of students registered in state-run schools.

Mid-day meals is a school meal program designed to improve the nutritional standing of school-age children across the country.

Commenting on the incident, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the Pune municipal corporation is responsible only for the distribution of mid-day meals among students.

"It is very unfortunate that animal food has been sent as mid-day meal for students. We demand that a thorough inquiry must be done in this matter and those responsible for it must be punished," he added.

