'Anything Untoward Can Happen To Me': MP Judge Hearing Congress Leader's Murder Case, Urges Transfer Of Case

A judge in Madhya Pradesh, conducting a trial in the murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia, said that he is under immense pressure from the Damoh district police superintendent and is scared that "anything untoward" can happen to him.

"The police are conspiring along with the accused to malign me. I firmly believe that the police superintendent in collusion with his subordinates can level false serious allegations against me," RP Sonkar, the additional district judge of Hatta in Damoh district said.

The judge also requested a transfer of the hearing, reported The New Indian Express.

The accused in the Congress leader's murder includes BSP MLA Rambai Thakur's husband and some of her close relatives.



The judge made the comments on February 8, 2021, while recording the police statement on the action taken in execution of the arrest warrant issued for the appearance of the accused Govind Singh, husband of Rambai Thakur, before the court.

He also said that the police personnel had not followed the procedure in implementing the arrest warrant against the accused.

Devendra Chaurasia was murdered on March 15, 2019, in Damoh district of MP reportedly for quitting the BSP and joining the then ruling Congress in the state.



The accused included Patharia BSP MLA Rambai Thakur's husband Govind Singh, brother Lokesh Patel, brother-in-law Chandu Singh, nephew Golu Singh and former Damoh district panchayat chairperson Shivcharan Patel's son Indrapal Patel.

