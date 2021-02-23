'Will Do It Again If Roads Are Blocked': BJP Leader Kapil Mishra One Year After Delhi Riots

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Monday, February 23, said that he did not regret the speech he had made before the communal violence broke out in north-east Delhi last year. The leader also said that he would "redo" it if needed, reported Scroll.in.

"I will do what I did again," Mishra said during the launch of the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. "I don't have any regrets, except that I couldn't save the lives of Dinesh Khatik, Ankit Sharma and many others."

"Whenever roads will be blocked, and people would be prevented from going to work, or children to school, there will always be a Kapil Mishra to stop that," the leader said.

Violent riots and clashes had broken out between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those opposing it between February 23 and 26, 2020, in North East Delhi, claiming at least 53 lives and injuring hundreds of people.

On February 23, 2020, Mishra addressed a huge crowd and gave an ultimatum to the police to clear the roads of anti-CAA protestors in Delhi's Jafrabad. In the presence of a senior cop, Mishra had said if, in three days, the roads are not cleared "We will have to hit the streets."

Defending his ultimatum, Mishra on Monday said: "What other way is there to give an ultimatum in a democracy. I did that in front of a police official. Do people who want to start a riot give ultimatums in front of the police?"



The BJP leader also alleged that the farmers' protest was following a "demonstration to riots" pattern.

"It's been a year since Jihadi forces engineered the riots in Delhi, last year," he claimed. "Exactly the same pattern is being seen even now, like what happened on Republic Day. The so-called fringe elements are trying to sabotage the peace in the Capital, aided and funded by anti-India forces, both within and outside the country."

Earlier in February, a Delhi court had ordered the police to submit a report on a petition seeking an FIR against Mishra for his role in inciting communal violence in the national capital.



The petition was filed by human rights activist Harsh Mander who also demanded action against other BJP leaders-Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for allegedly making provocative speeches during the riots.

The Delhi Police, however, in an affidavit filed before the HC last year, said that "no actionable evidence" had been found to link the leaders to the violence.

