Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Workers Caught Dumping Elderly Homeless Outside City, CM Orders Probe

A team of municipal workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were caught on video trying to dump elderly homeless people by the side of a highway on the city's outskirts in freezing cold temperature, NDTV reported.

The workers were forced to bring the elderly people back after protests staged by villagers in the Kshipra area.

The disturbing visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media and show the municipal team trying to unload homeless people off a truck parked by the side of the highway.

In India's cleanest city team of Indore Municipal Corporation dumped aged destitutes on outskirts, later when villagers opposed lugged them back on truck, 2 officials suspended one transferred @ndtv @soniandtv @Suparna_Singh @manishndtv @vinodkapri @rohini_sgh @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/mLAWc0Pdcd — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 29, 2021

In one of the videos, a man can be heard explaining how the municipal team brought the homeless people in a truck and abandoned them by the side of the road. Another video shows the municipal team bringing the homeless people back on the same truck after locals protested against their barbaric act.

Abhay Rajangaonkar, the Indore Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner, however, claims the municipal employees were taking the homeless people to a night shelter and has denied allegations that they had been dropped on the outskirts of the city.

"In the name of cleanliness, the officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation left the elderly in the cold. Now what should the poor officials do... they are working according to the ideology of the BJP? As the BJP left many elderly leaders... like Advaniji, Joshiji, Yashwant Sinha," Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, attacking the state government.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a probe into the matter.

"Today I got information about the inhuman treatment of old people by Municipal Corporation employees in Indore... two employees, including the Deputy Commissioner, (who are) responsible have been suspended. The District Collector has been instructed to take proper care of the elderly," CM Chouhan said.



"Inhuman treatment towards the elderly will not be tolerated at any cost. Every aged person should get respect and love. This is our culture and also human religion," he added.

