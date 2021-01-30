Trending

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Workers Caught Dumping Elderly Homeless Outside City, CM Orders Probe

The workers were forced to bring the elderly people back after protests staged by villagers in the Kshipra area.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   30 Jan 2021 6:27 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Workers Caught Dumping Elderly Homeless Outside City, CM Orders Probe

Image Credit: Anurag Dwary/ Twitter

A team of municipal workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were caught on video trying to dump elderly homeless people by the side of a highway on the city's outskirts in freezing cold temperature, NDTV reported.

The workers were forced to bring the elderly people back after protests staged by villagers in the Kshipra area.

The disturbing visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media and show the municipal team trying to unload homeless people off a truck parked by the side of the highway.

In one of the videos, a man can be heard explaining how the municipal team brought the homeless people in a truck and abandoned them by the side of the road. Another video shows the municipal team bringing the homeless people back on the same truck after locals protested against their barbaric act.

Abhay Rajangaonkar, the Indore Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner, however, claims the municipal employees were taking the homeless people to a night shelter and has denied allegations that they had been dropped on the outskirts of the city.

"In the name of cleanliness, the officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation left the elderly in the cold. Now what should the poor officials do... they are working according to the ideology of the BJP? As the BJP left many elderly leaders... like Advaniji, Joshiji, Yashwant Sinha," Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, attacking the state government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a probe into the matter.

"Today I got information about the inhuman treatment of old people by Municipal Corporation employees in Indore... two employees, including the Deputy Commissioner, (who are) responsible have been suspended. The District Collector has been instructed to take proper care of the elderly," CM Chouhan said.

"Inhuman treatment towards the elderly will not be tolerated at any cost. Every aged person should get respect and love. This is our culture and also human religion," he added.

Also Read: One Year Of India's Fight Against COVID-19: 1.7 Crore Cases, Death Toll Drops To Fourth In World

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian