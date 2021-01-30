One Year Of India's Fight Against COVID-19: 1.7 Crore Cases, Death Toll Drops To Fourth In World

Navya Singh
India recorded 13,083 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, January 30, one year after the first case of the deadly virus was reported in the country.
The national recovery rate is now at 96.98 per cent and the COVID case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
