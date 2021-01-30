Trending

One Year Of India's Fight Against COVID-19: 1.7 Crore Cases, Death Toll Drops To Fourth In World

India has been reporting less than 200 COVID deaths per day or more than a fortnight now, at a time when daily deaths have been more than 500 in at least eight countries.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Jan 2021 5:37 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Livemint

India recorded 13,083 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, January 30, one year after the first case of the deadly virus was reported in the country.

  1. The country has reported 1.07 crore cases of Coronavirus so far.
  2. Kerala logged the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours with 6,268 infections, followed by Maharashtra with 2,771 cases.
  3. Over 14,000 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to over 1.4 crores.
  4. At least 137 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 1,54,147
  5. India has been reporting less than 200 COVID deaths per day or more than a fortnight now, at a time when daily deaths have been more than 500 in at least eight countries.
  6. Over 100 city hospitals where beds were earmarked for COVID-19 patients at the peak of the outbreak have now become COVID-free. At the peak of the outbreak in November, most of these hospitals had 90% to 100% occupancy.

  7. The national recovery rate is now at 96.98 per cent and the COVID case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

  8. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,58,37,408 samples have so far been tested for the virus across the country, including 7,56,329 on Friday, January 29.
  9. Over 33 lakh healthcare workers had been vaccinated till Friday, the 14th day of the vaccination drive in the country, the Union Health Ministry said.
  10. The pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16 to cover healthcare and frontline workers in the initial phase.

