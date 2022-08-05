All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Not Fit To Be A Collector: MP High Court Pulls Up Bureaucrat For Declaring Loser As Winner In Panchayat Election

Image Credit- India Today, Twitter/ Sanjay Mishra IAS

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Not Fit To Be A Collector': MP High Court Pulls Up Bureaucrat For Declaring Loser As Winner In Panchayat Election

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Madhya Pradesh,  5 Aug 2022 8:15 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Madhya Pradesh HC made the remarks while hearing the petition against the unlawful declaration of the loser candidate as the winner in last month's vice-chairperson polls in Gunnor Janpad Panchayat.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) High Court (HC) on Wednesday (August 3) came down heavily on a senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer for declaring a losing candidate in the panchayat elections as the winner. The HC judge observed that the IAS officer is not fit to hold the post and "should be removed".

Justice Vivek Agrawal headed the single judge bench of MP HC and stated, "He's acting as a political agent. He is not fit to be a collector, should be removed as a collector," quoted NDTV.

What Did The Court Say?

The court made the remarks while hearing the petition against the unlawful declaration of the loser candidate as the winner in last month's vice-chairperson polls in Gunnor Janpad Panchayat.

While hearing the matter, Justice Agrawal pulled up IAS Sanjay Mishra, the Panna district collector and said that the officer has "no regard for principles of natural justice" and thus should be removed from the designation of the district collector.

What Is The Matter?

The Gunnor Janpad Panchayat, a part of the Panna district, was among the 312 Janpad Panchayats in the state, where newly elected Janpad Panchayat members had voted to elect chairperson and vice-chairperson last month, on July 27 and 28. The 25-member strong Gunnor Janpad Panchayat held elections for the same posts on July 27.

In the vice-chairperson poll, Parmanand Sharma, the Congress-backed candidate, defeated the nearest rival, Ramshiromani Mishra, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party-backed candidate, by securing 13 out of the 25 votes, reported The New Indian Express.

The presiding officer of the election subsequently issued the election certificate to Parmanand Sharma, the winning candidate, on the same day. But later in the day, an election petition was filed by Ramshiromani Mishra, the losing candidate, before the Panna district collector challenging the poll outcome.

The winner, alleged district collector Sanjay Mishra, without giving him an opportunity to hear, passed an ex parte order, annulling the election result. The collector then called for a fresh election the next day through the lottery system and later declared the losing candidate as the winner.

Also Read: India Adds 10 New Wetlands In Ramsar Sites List, Equals China With Total Tally Of 64

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Madhya Pradesh 
High Court 
IAS Sanjay Mishra 
Panchayat Polls 

Must Reads

8 In 10 Working Indians Excited About Returning To Office, Finds Survey
Did Modi Government Lose 2.8 Lakh Crore In 5G Spectrum Auction? No, Viral Newsclip Is Morphed
No, Amartya Sen Did Not Compare Sri Lanka And India In World Happiness, Global Hunger Indices; Viral Claim Is False
130 'Hate News' Cases Reported To Social Media Platforms Between LS Election, Assembly Polls 2022
Similar Posts
8 In 10 Working Indians Excited About Returning To Office, Finds Survey
Trending

8 In 10 Working Indians Excited About Returning To Office, Finds Survey

The Logical Indian Crew
130 Hate News Cases Reported To Social Media Platforms Between LS Election, Assembly Polls 2022
Trending

130 'Hate News' Cases Reported To Social Media Platforms Between LS Election, Assembly Polls 2022

The Logical Indian Crew
India Successfully Test Fires Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missiles; Heres All You Need To Know
Trending

India Successfully Test Fires Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Missiles; Here's All You Need To Know

The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! At Least 4 Dead In Dry State Bihar After Consuming Spurious Alcohol, Many Others Hospitalised
Trending

Shocking! At Least 4 Dead In 'Dry State' Bihar After Consuming Spurious Alcohol, Many Others...

The Logical Indian Crew
Over 50 Cattle Die At Cow Shelter In UPs Amroha, Probe Ordered
Trending

Over 50 Cattle Die At Cow Shelter In UP's Amroha, Probe Ordered

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X