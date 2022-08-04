All section
India Adds 10 New Wetlands In Ramsar Sites List, Equals China With Total Tally Of 64

Image Credit- India.Gov, Pixabay (Representational)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

India Adds 10 New Wetlands In Ramsar Sites List, Equals China With Total Tally Of 64

Shiva Chaudhary

India,  4 Aug 2022 11:26 AM GMT

"Designation of these sites would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise use of their resources. Now, India stands at first position jointly with China," stated the Ministry of Environment.

The Ministry of Environment on Wednesday (August 3) said that India and China now have the maximum number of wetlands of international importance, with ten more Indian sites entering the Ramsar list, taking the tally to 64.

Bhupendra Yadav, the Union Environment Minister, shared the information through his Twitter handle on Wednesday. He shared an image compilation video of all the sites and captioned it, "Absolutely thrilled to inform that 10 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance. This takes India's tally of Ramsar sites to 64. Special congratulations to Odisha, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh."

What Did The Ministry Say?

According to an NDTV report, the Ramsar sites list aims at "developing and maintaining an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits".

The ministry released an official statement; an excerpt from it reads, "Designation of these sites would help in conservation and management of wetlands and wise use of their resources. Now, India stands at first position jointly with China."

10 New Sites Added To The List

According to the PIB press release, the ten new sites added to the Ramsar list are from five different states, which include six in Tamil Nadu and one each in Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, covering a total area of 12,50,361 hectares in the country.

The new Indian wetlands, which have bagged the coveted tag, are Tamil Nadu's Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary, Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, Vellode Bird Sanctuary, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve, and Vembannur Wetland Complex. Further, Karnataka's Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Goa's Nanda Lake, Madhya Pradesh's Sirpur Wetland and Odisha's Satkosia Gorge.

As per the officials, India is aiming at getting a Ramsar tag for 75 of its wetlands on the 75th year of Independence.

Also Read: AMU Removes Works Of 2 Islamic Authors From Syllabus Over Allegation Of 'Objectionable' Content

