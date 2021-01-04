Law Against Stone Pelters In Madhya Pradesh Soon, Offenders' Properties To Be Auctioned For Damages

After passing a strict ordinance against 'love jihad', the Madhya Pradesh government is now mulling to introduce a law against stone pelters.

"Stone pelting is not an ordinary crime. It can also kill people, it creates an atmosphere of fear and terror, causing panic and chaos. Such criminals are not ordinary criminals, they will not be left out. Until now, we were taking minor action but now we are making a law for severe punishment to stone pelters," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, December 3.

The Madhya Pradesh government will introduce a stringent law against stone pelters, which will include a provision to auction their assets to repay for any damage caused to public property or an individual, CM said, adding that people who throw stones are "enemies of society".

The Chief Minister's statement comes at a time when there have been increasing incidents of stone-pelting in three different cities in Madhya Pradesh, India Today reported.

He further said that public property and private properties are also damaged and set on fire.

"While people have a right to raise their issues peacefully in a democracy, no one has the liberty to damage public property," the CM said.

"Setting shops on fire and damaging properties is an unforgivable crime. Democracy allows protests in peaceful manner but setting private or public properties on fire and sabotaging it is not allowed. Therefore, our government has decided not only to take strict action against those who damage public and private property, but also to recover the losses by attaching properties of accused," CM Chouhan warned.

Also Read: Farmers Send Legal Notices To Three BJP Leaders For Defamatory Remarks On Protests