All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Leading By Example! MP Collector Withholds His Own Salary After Public Complaints Remain Unresolved

Image Credits: Pixabay, Facebook/KarmveerSharma

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Leading By Example! MP Collector Withholds His Own Salary After Public Complaints Remain Unresolved

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Madhya Pradesh,  29 Dec 2021 8:07 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

IAS officer Karmveer Sharma decided to withhold his salary along with a few other officers' remunerations after Jabalpur district performed poorly in terms of resolving complaints lodged on the Chief Minister's helpline.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

﻿A district collector in Madhya Pradesh led by example when he withheld his own salary after his region performed poorly in terms of resolving complaints lodged on the Chief Minister's helpline.

The New Indian Express put out the report that IAS officer Karmveer Sharma decided to withhold his salary along with a few other officers' remunerations for the month of December. Officers who fared poorly in addressing and disposing of the concerns in the Jabalpur district were on the list.

Giving a deadline to such officials, he asked all the cases related to the CM helpline to be disposed of by December 31 and warned that not even a single complaint should go unattended during an official meet.

Work And Earn

Sharma had conducted a department-wide review meet of the pending complaints at the District Panchayat office on Monday, December 27.

He had issued directions to retain the increment of some tehsildars for negligence in the disposal of revenue cases and the executive engineer (Project Implementation Unit) for the delay in addressing the cases.

"However, there is an improvement in the work. I'll review the process after 7 days and will make a decision according to it," Sharma told ANI.

An official release giving the above-mentioned details also stated that a show-cause notice was issued to a district marketing officer for skipping the meeting.

Also Read: Over 3,000 Kids Orphaned During COVID To Get Monetary Benefit Under 'PM CARES For Children' Scheme

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Madhya Pradesh 
Jabalpur 
Collector 
Salary 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X