Leading By Example! MP Collector Withholds His Own Salary After Public Complaints Remain Unresolved

﻿A district collector in Madhya Pradesh led by example when he withheld his own salary after his region performed poorly in terms of resolving complaints lodged on the Chief Minister's helpline.



The New Indian Express put out the report that IAS officer Karmveer Sharma decided to withhold his salary along with a few other officers' remunerations for the month of December. Officers who fared poorly in addressing and disposing of the concerns in the Jabalpur district were on the list.

Giving a deadline to such officials, he asked all the cases related to the CM helpline to be disposed of by December 31 and warned that not even a single complaint should go unattended during an official meet.

MP | After y'day's review meeting it was revealed that there is a delay in disposing of a large number of pending complaints of citizens. An order was issued to withhold my own salary along with a few other officers for the month of Dec: Jabalpur Collector Karmveer Sharma pic.twitter.com/rauizeTypH — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Sharma had conducted a department-wide review meet of the pending complaints at the District Panchayat office on Monday, December 27.

He had issued directions to retain the increment of some tehsildars for negligence in the disposal of revenue cases and the executive engineer (Project Implementation Unit) for the delay in addressing the cases.

"However, there is an improvement in the work. I'll review the process after 7 days and will make a decision according to it," Sharma told ANI.

An official release giving the above-mentioned details also stated that a show-cause notice was issued to a district marketing officer for skipping the meeting.

