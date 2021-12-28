Over 3,000 Kids Orphaned During COVID To Get Monetary Benefit Under 'PM CARES For Children' Scheme

Over 3,000 children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get financial assistance under the central government's scheme, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD).

The ministry in a statement revealed that out of the 6,098 applications received under the 'PM CARES for Children' portal, at least 3,481 applications have been approved by district magistrates. Post office accounts for such approved beneficiaries have been opened.

Kids Orphaned Due To COVID-19

The scheme to provide financial aid to the kids who either lost both parents, a single parent, adoptive parents, or legal guardians to the virus was put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The objective was to ensure comprehensive care of such children in a sustained manner, protecting their well-being through health insurance and empowering their lives through education till they reach 23 years of age.

A quantum of sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per child per month is available for non-institutional care of children and maintenance grant of Rs 2,160 per child per month for children living in child care institutions, as per the official press release.

Slew Of Announcements By The Ministry

The Ministry of Women and Child Development was responsible for identifying such orphans and also verifying their claims to provide aid, reported The Indian Express.

Sharing data on the progress of other government schemes, it said that 12.27 lakh anganwadis have been uploading nutrition-related data on its 'Poshan Tracker' thereby covering approximately 9.85 crore beneficiaries.

A total of Rs 9,457 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) was paid to 2.17 crore beneficiaries. This scheme aims to provide monetary assistance to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The ministry also said it has provided support to 54 lakh women through its 'One Stop Centres' (OSCs) this year, which intends to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces.

Also Read: Andhra Youth Takes Up Arduous Journey Of Walking 7,000 Kms To Raise Awareness On Blood Donation