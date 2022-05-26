More Than 1.20 Lakh Fatal Accidents Reported In India During 2020: Transport Ministry Data

Nearly 1,21,000 fatal accidents were reported in 2020, and the victims were predominantly young individuals in productive age groups, as per the latest report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). In the report titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2020' states that out of a total of 1,20,806 fatal accidents, 43,412 (around 35.9 per cent) accidents took place on National Highways and 30,171 (around 25 per cent) on State Highways. Meanwhile, 47,223 (approximately 39.1 per cent) on other roads.

Staggering Accident Numbers!

Meanwhile, the number of deadly accidents in 2020 stands around 12.23 per cent, which is lower than the figure of 1,37,689 in 2019.

"Road accident severity measured by the number of persons killed per 100 accidents, however, saw an increase of 2.3 percentage points during 2020," NDTV quoted the report as saying.

As per reports, 3,66,138 road accidents were reported by Indian states and Union Territories (UTs) during 2020, which took 1,31,714 lives and caused 3,48,279 injuries as well.

The report then went on to say how the total number of individuals killed in road accidents during 2020 is way less than that of 2019, approximately 12.6 per cent.

"For the third consecutive year in 2020, the fatal road accident victims largely constitute young people in the productive age groups," the report also added.

Young Adults- Main Victims Of Road Accidents In India

Young adults between the age group of 18-45 years accounted for 69 per cent of the total victims during the calendar year 2020; it also claimed that people in the working-age group of 18-60 years suffered 87.4 per cent of total road accident fatalities.

As per reports, out of 3,66,138 road accidents reported in India during 2020, 90,755 (24.8 per cent) on State Highways (SH), 1,16,496 (around 31.8 per cent) accidents occurred on the National Highways (NH), including Expressways and 1,58,887 (around 43.4 per cent) on other roads.

Two-wheelers reported the highest share of total accidents and fatalities among vehicle categories involved in road accidents during 2020.

While light vehicles comprising cars, jeeps and taxis together come at a distant second, the report said in terms of road user categories, the share of two-wheeler riders in a total fatality has been the highest (43.5 per cent) during 2020, followed by the pedestrian road-users with 17.8 per cent of persons killed in road accidents.

In respect of type of neighbourhood categories, more than 47.4 per cent of accidents, 53.7 per cent of death and 48.3 per cent of injuries occurred in the open area -- locations which normally do not have any human activities in the vicinity.

