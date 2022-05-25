The residence of state Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup was set on fire by angry individuals as tensions prevailed in Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram town, where protesters joined voices in hundreds against the state's move to rename a district after BR Ambedkar. The minister's family were rescued on time from the house by the Andhra police.

On May 24, a rally was planned for the district Collector's office in Amalapuram. The protesters, in spite of the police curbs, staged against the Andhra government's move to rename the district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Demand Of Protesters

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government had taken the decision after demands from numerous Dalit groups, reported IndiaToday. Protesters claimed that the name of the town should be kept the same. In expectation of the rally, the district cops had also placed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The police were forced to use mild force to disperse the protesters amid the chaos. Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting also were reported in the town earlier. Amid the chaos, DSP Madhavreddy and SP's gunman also got injured. Furthermore, a total of five state transport buses were set ablaze in the violence that followed.

Reaction To The Chaos

Andhra Home Minister Taneti Vanitha stated, "Around 20 policemen were injured in the incident. We condemn the violence. All political parties wanted the renaming of the district. I appeal for peace."

Furthermore, the angry mob set three vehicles that belonged to minister Pinipe Viswarup ablaze. Meanwhile, MLA P Satish's residence also got vandalised and later was set on fire.

Soon after the incident, SP Subbareddy held a security review meeting and a number of protesters were taken into custody as well.

Previously, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had decided to rename Konaseema to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Konaseema district, with Amalapuram as its main headquarters.

26 districts were carved out of the existing 13 districts in Andhra during April as part of the change. Some newly formed districts were also named after prominent personalities, like Alluri Sitharama Raju, NTR and Annamayya.

