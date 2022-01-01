Mizoram Cop Fires Tripura Based Father-Son Duo Who Came In Search Of Work

Mizoram cop on Friday (December 31) allegedly shot a 39-year-old man and his 18-year-old son who came to Mizoram from Tripura in search of work. The father, Ramai Reang, returned to Tripura and received treatment at North Tripura District hospital in Dharmanagar while his son was referred to an Aizawl-based hospital for better treatment, reports ANI. Ramai's son Ratendra suffered injuries on his shoulder, leg and belly while Ramai himself was injured on his leg. North Tripura SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the information he received was that the police fired following a fight that took place. He also added that all he got is preliminary information on the matter and the real reason is yet to be discovered.

Ramai Speaks What Happened on Friday

As reported by ANI, Ramai said that he and his son were called to work in a police offer named Mazela's garden. When they reached, they were asked to go and buy liquor for Mazela. As they were leaving to buy liquor as asked, he started firing at them, which left them injured. Ramai succeeded in escaping, but Ratendra was severely injured that he couldn't manage to escape from the spot.

Crossing Borders in Search of Work

Not every place has good employment opportunities. Opportunities for work decreases while moving into more remote areas. So, people leave their comfort zone in search of jobs so that they can earn something for a living. These people who cross borders in search of work risk their own life and do all kinds of work to make ends meet. Ramai and his son are daily wage labourers.

They spend their daily wages to fulfil basic necessities. When such people meet with an accident and are unable to work for a few days, it becomes tougher for them to make a living.

