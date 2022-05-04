All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: Gang-Rape Victim Allegedly Raped By SHO Who Went To File Complaint

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: Gang-Rape Victim Allegedly Raped By SHO Who Went To File Complaint

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

Uttar Pradesh,  4 May 2022 12:59 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

A 13-year-old girl who was reportedly raped by four individuals has filed a new rape complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) at a police station in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, where she had visited to submit the gang rape case.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by four, was raped again by a police station's Station House Officer (SHO). The officials stated on Wednesday that the girl had gone there to submit a report.

According to senior police officers, the FIR was filed in response to the victim's allegation.

"The FIR was filed with multiple sections of the IPC, namely 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by a public official with women in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), the POCSO Act, and the SC/ST Act," said a police spokesperson.

Intervention By SP For FIR

According to the details provided by the girl's mother, four guys abducted her daughter on April 22 and took her to Bhopal. She was then raped for three days in that location. The suspect later abandoned the girl at the Pali police station. The girl was allegedly raped by the SHO present there.

Later, the girl contacted a childline NGO and narrated the entire situation through counselling. The NGO notified the Superintendent of Police, who intervened and an FIR was filed.

"The police have apprehended three suspects, and efforts are on to apprehend others, especially the SHO," stated Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak as reported by Tribune.

The event prompted the Samajwadi Party to criticize the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh administration. They launched an argument by questioning where "daughters should go" and "who to believe" in this administration.

Attack On Opposition Parties

"The most difficult dilemma under the BJP administration is who to believe and who not to believe." The SHO raped a youngster who came to the police station to make a rape allegation.

"Now the CM should inform us where the victimized girls should go." The victim's safety should be protected. "Those proven responsible shall face severe punishment," the party stated in a Hindi tweet.

Akhilesh Yadav, the SP head, is expected to travel to Lalitpur to interact with the rape victim's family.

In a succession of Twitter posts, Congress figurehead Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the state authorities, saying, "The gangrape of a 13-year-old girl in Lalitpur, followed by rape by a police officer after filing a complaint, demonstrates how true policies of law and order are being silenced in the noise of "bulldozer." Where will women go with their concerns if police stations are unsafe for them?" "Has the UP administration actually considered boosting the number of women deployed in police stations to make them safer for women? The Congress party addressed several key concerns for women's safety in its women's platform. Today's destination is Lalitpur ", she explained.

Also Read: Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Osmania University; Students Move To Court, Stage Protests


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Saquib Panjwani
Uttar Pradesh 
Minor girl 
Gang rape 
Lalitpur 
SHO 
Samajwadi Party 
Yogi Adityanath 
Akhilesh Yadav 
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 
Congress Party 

Must Reads

Uttar Pradesh: Gang-Rape Victim Allegedly Raped By SHO Who Went To File Complaint
Coal Miners' Day 2022: Relooking At Indian Coal Industry's Glorious Years To the Present Day Power Crisis
Innovation At Its Best! 18-Yr-Old Bengaluru Teen Designs India's First AI, Sensor-Based Bicycle Counter
With A Vision Of Resilient Livelihoods For All, The/Nudge Institute Is Nurturing Entrepreneurs Enhancing Income Of India's Poor
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X