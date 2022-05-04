Uttar Pradesh: Gang-Rape Victim Allegedly Raped By SHO Who Went To File Complaint

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by four, was raped again by a police station's Station House Officer (SHO). The officials stated on Wednesday that the girl had gone there to submit a report.

According to senior police officers, the FIR was filed in response to the victim's allegation.

"The FIR was filed with multiple sections of the IPC, namely 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by a public official with women in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), the POCSO Act, and the SC/ST Act," said a police spokesperson.

Intervention By SP For FIR

According to the details provided by the girl's mother, four guys abducted her daughter on April 22 and took her to Bhopal. She was then raped for three days in that location. The suspect later abandoned the girl at the Pali police station. The girl was allegedly raped by the SHO present there.



Later, the girl contacted a childline NGO and narrated the entire situation through counselling. The NGO notified the Superintendent of Police, who intervened and an FIR was filed.

"The police have apprehended three suspects, and efforts are on to apprehend others, especially the SHO," stated Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak as reported by Tribune.

The event prompted the Samajwadi Party to criticize the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh administration. They launched an argument by questioning where "daughters should go" and "who to believe" in this administration.

Attack On Opposition Parties

"The most difficult dilemma under the BJP administration is who to believe and who not to believe." The SHO raped a youngster who came to the police station to make a rape allegation.



"Now the CM should inform us where the victimized girls should go." The victim's safety should be protected. "Those proven responsible shall face severe punishment," the party stated in a Hindi tweet.

Akhilesh Yadav, the SP head, is expected to travel to Lalitpur to interact with the rape victim's family.

In a succession of Twitter posts, Congress figurehead Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the state authorities, saying, "The gangrape of a 13-year-old girl in Lalitpur, followed by rape by a police officer after filing a complaint, demonstrates how true policies of law and order are being silenced in the noise of "bulldozer." Where will women go with their concerns if police stations are unsafe for them?" "Has the UP administration actually considered boosting the number of women deployed in police stations to make them safer for women? The Congress party addressed several key concerns for women's safety in its women's platform. Today's destination is Lalitpur ", she explained.

