All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Row Over Rahul Gandhis Visit To Osmania University; Students Move To Court, Stage Protests

Image Credit- The Indian Express, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Osmania University; Students Move To Court, Stage Protests

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

Telangana,  2 May 2022 1:09 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Gandhi was scheduled to visit on May 7 for a "non-political" discussion with students. However, university officials have allegedly stated that he would not be permitted to speak since no political activity is allowed on campus.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The anticipated visit of Congressman Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad's Osmania University has sparked tremendous controversy. On May 6 and 7, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana, where he will address students at Osmania University, among other events. The case has now gone to the judiciary, with the students launching an appeal to get Rahul Gandhi's visit approved.

According to Congress, he was scheduled to visit the university on May 7 for a "non-political" discussion with students. However, university officials have allegedly stated that Rahul Gandhi would not be permitted to speak since no political activity is allowed on campus.

Rahul Gandhi's Entry Denied

According to university officials, after a High Court decision in June 2017, the institution approved a resolution prohibiting non-academic events on the university campus, especially political engagement.

However, some faculty members are in favour of Rahul Gandhi's visit. If he appears to address concerns with students, according to law professor G Vinod Kumar, it is not political but intellectual engagement.

Congress officials have seen it as the state's governing Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaning on the university, implying that Rahul Gandhi is being kept away from the campus, which is regarded as Ground Zero for the Telangana agitation, reported NDTV.

"Why are they stopping him? If Sonia Gandhi had not given Telangana, would you have become chief minister and minister?" said Congress politician Hanumantha Rao.

"After the coming of Telangana, have the young people got what was promised -- jobs, fee reimbursement, what are your problems in hostel, he will ask. So KCR is stopping and arresting our activists and putting them in jail. It is wrong... it is not a public meeting. Students will tell Rahul Gandhi their issues,'" he continued.

Activists Of The NSUI Held Protests

Activists from the NSUI, the Congress's student branch, staged a demonstration at the university yesterday over the rejection of permission. The cops later apprehended them, reported Deccan Chronicle.

The TRS's college student branch and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a students' group tied to the BJP's ideological tutor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, staged counter-protests.

Rahul Gandhi will speak at a public assembly in Warangal on May 6. According to Revanth, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, the conference is likely to draw around five lakh people.

Also Read: Unemployment Rate In India Incereses To 7.83%, Urban Joblessness Higher- All You Need To Know


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Rahu Gandhi 
Sonia Gandhi 
Osmania University 
Congress 
Telangana Rashtra Samithi 

Must Reads

Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Osmania University; Students Move To Court, Stage Protests
IIT Gandhinagar Announces 'Engineering Challenges in EV Safety' Competition, Winner To Be Awarded Rs 1 Lakh
Tamil Nadu: 17-Yr-Old Dies After Violent Altercation With Schoolmates Over Caste Wristband, 3 Booked
Auto Driver's Son Fulfills His Father's Dream, Becomes Kerala's New Football Sensation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X