Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Osmania University; Students Move To Court, Stage Protests

The anticipated visit of Congressman Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad's Osmania University has sparked tremendous controversy. On May 6 and 7, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana, where he will address students at Osmania University, among other events. The case has now gone to the judiciary, with the students launching an appeal to get Rahul Gandhi's visit approved.

According to Congress, he was scheduled to visit the university on May 7 for a "non-political" discussion with students. However, university officials have allegedly stated that Rahul Gandhi would not be permitted to speak since no political activity is allowed on campus.

Rahul Gandhi's Entry Denied

According to university officials, after a High Court decision in June 2017, the institution approved a resolution prohibiting non-academic events on the university campus, especially political engagement.

However, some faculty members are in favour of Rahul Gandhi's visit. If he appears to address concerns with students, according to law professor G Vinod Kumar, it is not political but intellectual engagement.

Congress officials have seen it as the state's governing Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaning on the university, implying that Rahul Gandhi is being kept away from the campus, which is regarded as Ground Zero for the Telangana agitation, reported NDTV.

"Why are they stopping him? If Sonia Gandhi had not given Telangana, would you have become chief minister and minister?" said Congress politician Hanumantha Rao.

"After the coming of Telangana, have the young people got what was promised -- jobs, fee reimbursement, what are your problems in hostel, he will ask. So KCR is stopping and arresting our activists and putting them in jail. It is wrong... it is not a public meeting. Students will tell Rahul Gandhi their issues,'" he continued.

Activists Of The NSUI Held Protests

Activists from the NSUI, the Congress's student branch, staged a demonstration at the university yesterday over the rejection of permission. The cops later apprehended them, reported Deccan Chronicle.

The TRS's college student branch and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a students' group tied to the BJP's ideological tutor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, staged counter-protests.

Rahul Gandhi will speak at a public assembly in Warangal on May 6. According to Revanth, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, the conference is likely to draw around five lakh people.

