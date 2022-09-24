'Stay Vigilant', Ministry Advises Indians In Canada After Rise In Hate Crimes & Anti-India Activities

Canada, once considered one of the most immigrant-friendly countries, has recently witnessed a surge of hate crimes against Indians living there. Statistics Canada, a Canadian government agency, released data that said that there was a 72 per cent rise in hate crimes between the years 2019 and 2021. Among these crimes, those driven by religious hatred soared up to 67 per cent in the year 2021 alone.

Following several such reports on extremist activities and sectarian violence, the Ministry of External Affairs advised their nationals living in Canada to stay vigilant and cautious. The issue has been taken up with the Canadian counterparts, but appropriate action against the same could take a while.

An Advisory Under High Alert Situation

On account of a sharp increase in incidents of hate crime, violence, and "anti-India activities", the Ministry advised Indians living in Canada to exercise caution and remain safe. The issue has been taken ahead with the Canadian authorities requesting to investigate the crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators have not yet been brought to justice, so remaining vigilant becomes a viable option.

The Indian Ministry has directed the nationals and students headed to Canada to register themselves with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the Consular Services Management System (MADAD) portal. Registering with these portals would enable the authorities to connect with the Indians in Canada in the event of any emergency or requirement.

Series Of Unusual And Usual Hate Crimes

The advisory has come about a day after India expressed their concerns over the alleged "Khalistan referendum" in Canada, reported Indian Express. Calling the movement "deeply objectionable" and "politically motivated", the Indian government condemned the practice conducted by extremist elements in a country abroad. India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed his views on the referendum and tagged it as a "farcical exercise held by extremist and radical elements".

Organised by the pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the referendum saw immense support from over one lakh Canadian Sikhs. They voted and demanded a separate homeland for Sikhs in Brampton, Ontario. Counterparts of this same group were regularly seen campaigning in India for Punjab's independence and have been banned in the country since 2019.

The officials had sent an alert to the Canadian officials on the rise of anti-India forces on Canadian grounds, and the foreign government expressed that they had no intention of refusing the Sikhs from expressing their views.

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Students from India in Canadahttps://t.co/dOrqyY7FgN pic.twitter.com/M0TDfTgvrG — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2022

Prior to the referendum, there were several reports on hate crimes arising in Canada and the majority of them were directed at a particular group of religious or ethnic communities. Earlier this week, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, one of the largest temples in the country, was vandalised by alleged Khalistani extremists in Canada. The gates were spray-painted with the words "Khalistan Zindabad" and "Hindustan murdabad".



During the farmers' protest in India, Hindus in Canada were attacked by alleged Khalistan supporters. This was also intervened by the Ministry, who suggested a possible threat from Khalistani fringe elements abroad.

Apart from these cases, there were other incidents of a shooting rampage in Ontario and Toronto, where two Indian students were killed. All these cases have been a cause for concern as over 1.83 lakh Indian students pursue education in Canada. Within the first six months of 2022, official government data shows as many as 60,258 Indians who travelled to Canada for education. The total number of migrants who have travelled abroad for various other reasons is much more than this.

