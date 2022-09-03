Shocking! American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man In Poland, Calls Him 'Parasite Invader'

With recent incidents of racist attacks against Indians living abroad coming to light, a new undated video has surfaced where an Indian man is seen subjected to racist hate from a man who identified himself as an American in the video.

The back-to-back hate incidents against Indians in foreign countries are alarming as over lakhs of Indians have moved abroad for their academic, employment, or other purposes. In the recent addition to such revelations, an unidentified Indian in Poland was approached by an American, who went on to name-calling the Indian as a "parasite", "genocider", "tech support", and so on.

It is not clear as to when the incident occurred or if a case has been filed against the same. However, the helplessness of the Indian who was being filmed was clear and spoke volumes about the hate that several non-residential Indians face abroad.

The Irony Of A Tourist Asking A Stranger To "Go Back To Your Homeland"

Visuals of the purported attack were posted by a Twitter user who said, "He's from America but is in Poland because he's a white man, which makes him think he has the right to police immigrants in "his homeland". Repulsive behaviour, hopefully, he is recognized".

In yet another incident of blatant racism, an Indian man suffered racial abuse by an American in Poland. The abuser can be heard calling the Indian man a "parasite", "invader", and a "genocide". The man repeatedly asks the Indian man to "go home" in the video. #Poland #racism pic.twitter.com/jlfyGisaql — The Logical Indian (@LogicalIndians) September 3, 2022

As per the video posted and the comments from several users, the incident allegedly took place outside the Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre in Poland's capital city Warsaw. In the four-minute recording, the man who identified himself as an American was seen approaching the Indian man and calling him names unprovoked. The unidentified Indian man was seen asking why he was being filmed and kindly asked the man to stop recording him without his consent.



However, the man continued to harass him and ask several racially-motivated insensitive questions. He says that he has the right to film the Indian as it was his country and instead asks him, "Why are you in Poland? In America, there are too many of you guys. Do you think you can invade Poland? Why don't you return to your own country?".

At this point, the Indian person can be heard asking the person to stop recording once again as the American continues to swear at him. Following him around asking why he needed to be in a white man's land when he had India, he continued to badger him with a series of racist questions. "Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people invading our homelands?" was among the questions that were repeated over and again.

A report by News18 observed how he then went on to allege that Indians are living off the hard work done by the white men and asked the Indian man to be ashamed of the same. Adding to the same, he said, "Poland for Polish. You're not Polish", and continued to call him a genocide of the white race, a parasite, and an invader.

Throughout the video, the Indian can be seen visibly uncomfortable with the racial hate he was being subjected to and did not protest despite the many fits of abuse hurled his way. Many Twitter users also commented on the restraint of the Indian while being constantly abused.

The restraint this man shows is astonishing. — Loki Bluebird (@BluebirdLoki) September 1, 2022

U should check out this victims restraint ..it much more heinous..and can't believe how the victim was able to take in so much abuse.. https://t.co/H4h4DPQPwZ — Sri (@ulirs3) September 2, 2022

OMG. Most of the world is the way it is due to colonization. Bragging that he's American is bad enough. But claiming to be European? Has he heard of the British Empire? Of course not — Ruth Jennings (@RuthJen97728612) September 1, 2022

A few comments also reflected on how nobody was defending the man. The incident had occurred in broad daylight, with several passers-by seen moving about with their day as this American continued to harass the Indian.

Also Read: Mexican-American Woman Arrested For Racist Attack, Assault On Four Indian Women In Texas' Plano