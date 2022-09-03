All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shocking! American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man In Poland, Calls Him Parasite Invader

Image Credit: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Shocking! American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man In Poland, Calls Him 'Parasite Invader'

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  3 Sep 2022 6:56 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-03T12:43:16+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Adding to the reported series of racist attacks against Indians abroad, a new video has surfaced online where a white man can be seen recording an Indian without his consent and spewing racial comments on him unprovoked. 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

With recent incidents of racist attacks against Indians living abroad coming to light, a new undated video has surfaced where an Indian man is seen subjected to racist hate from a man who identified himself as an American in the video.

The back-to-back hate incidents against Indians in foreign countries are alarming as over lakhs of Indians have moved abroad for their academic, employment, or other purposes. In the recent addition to such revelations, an unidentified Indian in Poland was approached by an American, who went on to name-calling the Indian as a "parasite", "genocider", "tech support", and so on.

It is not clear as to when the incident occurred or if a case has been filed against the same. However, the helplessness of the Indian who was being filmed was clear and spoke volumes about the hate that several non-residential Indians face abroad.

The Irony Of A Tourist Asking A Stranger To "Go Back To Your Homeland"

Visuals of the purported attack were posted by a Twitter user who said, "He's from America but is in Poland because he's a white man, which makes him think he has the right to police immigrants in "his homeland". Repulsive behaviour, hopefully, he is recognized".

As per the video posted and the comments from several users, the incident allegedly took place outside the Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre in Poland's capital city Warsaw. In the four-minute recording, the man who identified himself as an American was seen approaching the Indian man and calling him names unprovoked. The unidentified Indian man was seen asking why he was being filmed and kindly asked the man to stop recording him without his consent.

However, the man continued to harass him and ask several racially-motivated insensitive questions. He says that he has the right to film the Indian as it was his country and instead asks him, "Why are you in Poland? In America, there are too many of you guys. Do you think you can invade Poland? Why don't you return to your own country?".

At this point, the Indian person can be heard asking the person to stop recording once again as the American continues to swear at him. Following him around asking why he needed to be in a white man's land when he had India, he continued to badger him with a series of racist questions. "Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people invading our homelands?" was among the questions that were repeated over and again.

A report by News18 observed how he then went on to allege that Indians are living off the hard work done by the white men and asked the Indian man to be ashamed of the same. Adding to the same, he said, "Poland for Polish. You're not Polish", and continued to call him a genocide of the white race, a parasite, and an invader.

Throughout the video, the Indian can be seen visibly uncomfortable with the racial hate he was being subjected to and did not protest despite the many fits of abuse hurled his way. Many Twitter users also commented on the restraint of the Indian while being constantly abused.

A few comments also reflected on how nobody was defending the man. The incident had occurred in broad daylight, with several passers-by seen moving about with their day as this American continued to harass the Indian.

Also Read: Mexican-American Woman Arrested For Racist Attack, Assault On Four Indian Women In Texas' Plano

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
racist attack 
Racial Slurs 
Social Discrimination 
Poland 
Non Resident Indians 
harassment 

Must Reads

Shocking! American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man In Poland, Calls Him 'Parasite Invader'
INS Vikrant: Know About All Key Features & Feats Of India's First-Ever Made-In-India Aircraft Carrier
Centre To Expand Disaster Warning System, Set To Use Radio, TV, Railway Station For Alerts
Known As 'Khaaki Waale Guruji', This Cop From Ayodhya Is A Teacher For Many Underprivileged Children
Similar Posts
INS Vikrant: Know About All Key Features & Feats Of Indias First-Ever Made-In-India Aircraft Carrier
Trending

INS Vikrant: Know About All Key Features & Feats Of India's First-Ever Made-In-India Aircraft...

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka Murugha Math Seer Charged For Alleged Sexual Abuse, Hospitalised Hours After Arrest
Trending

Karnataka Murugha Math Seer Charged For Alleged Sexual Abuse, Hospitalised Hours After Arrest

The Logical Indian Crew
Know Everything About Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks New Indian-Born CEO
Trending

Know Everything About Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' New Indian-Born CEO

The Logical Indian Crew
No Muslim Delivery Person Demands Swiggy User, Receives Massive Social Media Backlash
Trending

'No Muslim Delivery Person' Demands Swiggy User, Receives Massive Social Media Backlash

The Logical Indian Crew
This Family Reunites Every Year At Their 288-Yr-Old Goa Mansion To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
Trending

This Family Reunites Every Year At Their 288-Yr-Old Goa Mansion To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X