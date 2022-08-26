All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mexican-American Woman Arrested For Racist Attack, Assault On Four Indian Women In Texas Plano

Image Credit: Twitter/mmpadellan

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mexican-American Woman Arrested For Racist Attack, Assault On Four Indian Women In Texas' Plano

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  26 Aug 2022 5:50 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Officials stated the woman, now identified as Esmeralda Upton, is being probed for hate crime, and more charges may be forthcoming after a video from the incident went viral on social media.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Plano police in US Texas arrested a Mexican-American woman on August 25 under assault and "terroristic threats" charges after she attacked four Indian women at a parking lot after they came out of a restaurant in what can only be described as a shocking incident captured on camera.

What Actually Happened?

Officials stated the woman, now identified as Esmeralda Upton, is being probed for hate crime, and more charges may be forthcoming after a video from the incident went viral on social media. The lady is currently being held on a bond of $10,000, police stated, releasing what they described as a "jail photo", reported The Times Of India.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Plano, in the suburbs of Dallas, with a significant Indian population. The four Indian women came out of a restaurant and were heading towards their cars in a largely empty parking lot when they were accosted by Upton, who launched into a racist rant stating, "We don't want you here. Go back to India."

In the video, Upton can also be heard calling the group of Indian women "curry-assed people" and blaming them for "ruining this country". After the Indian women questioned why she did that, Upton walked up to them to talk uninvited and angrily said, "Because I hate you..that's why."

Watch The Video: HERE

Indians Face Racism

As the befuddled Indian women recover and ask Upton why she is talking like that when she herself is a Latina, the woman responds to that question in a Hispanic accent, saying, "I'm Mexican-American. I speak English".

By this time, the group of Indian women were already recording the entire encounter on their phones, agitating Upton, who strikes out at the women to grab the phones from them. In one instance, she even threatens them with dire consequences and plunges her hand into a big handbag, seeming to reach for a weapon.

Amid this, one of the Indian women called 911 and informed about the ongoing incident to the cops, who rushed a patrol car to the location. By then, Upton, probably having realized that she is in trouble, attempts to make amends and even offers a handshake, but she is rebuffed.

The police arrested Upton just 20 hours after the incident as clips of the encounter went viral on social media, resulting in numerous individuals questioning why she was not arrested on the spot and why the police allowed her so much time.

Furthermore, numerous people of Hispanic and Mexican heritage also condemned this attack and called the incident not representative of how the community thought or felt about immigrants, considering they themselves constitute the largest group of immigrants in the USA.

Also Read: Colonel Of Pakistan Army Gave 30,000 Rupees For Attack, Claims Terrorist Captured In Kashmir

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
racism 
racist attack 
USA 

Must Reads

16-Month-Old Boy Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhi's AIIMS, Gives New Lease Of Life To 2 Kids
Does This Photo Show Savarkar Meeting Jinnah In Conspiracy To Cause The Partition? No, Viral Claim Is False
Secularism Under Controversy: Petition Filed Against Muslim Minister For Entering Vishnupad Temple
No, Nitin Gadkari Didn't Say That He Deson't Care Even If He Loses His Ministerial Post? No, AAP Leaders Shared Edited Video
Similar Posts
Secularism Under Controversy: Petition Filed Against Muslim Minister For Entering Vishnupad Temple
Trending

Secularism Under Controversy: Petition Filed Against Muslim Minister For Entering Vishnupad Temple

The Logical Indian Crew
Financial Literacy Among Youth! 96% Of Parents Feel Their Children Lack Money Management Knowledge; Survey
Trending

Financial Literacy Among Youth! 96% Of Parents Feel Their Children Lack Money Management Knowledge;...

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan Govt Decides To Fund Distant Education For Women Students In State, Ensures Fee Reimbursement
Trending

Rajasthan Govt Decides To Fund Distant Education For Women Students In State, Ensures Fee...

The Logical Indian Crew
Increased Women Participation In Workforce Would Help Nation Achieve Its Economic Goals: PM Modi
Trending

Increased Women Participation In Workforce Would Help Nation Achieve Its Economic Goals: PM Modi

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam Govt To Close Down 34 State Run Schools After All Students Fail Class 10 Exams
Trending

Assam Govt To Close Down 34 State Run Schools After All Students Fail Class 10 Exams

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X