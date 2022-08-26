Mexican-American Woman Arrested For Racist Attack, Assault On Four Indian Women In Texas' Plano

The Plano police in US Texas arrested a Mexican-American woman on August 25 under assault and "terroristic threats" charges after she attacked four Indian women at a parking lot after they came out of a restaurant in what can only be described as a shocking incident captured on camera.

What Actually Happened?

Officials stated the woman, now identified as Esmeralda Upton, is being probed for hate crime, and more charges may be forthcoming after a video from the incident went viral on social media. The lady is currently being held on a bond of $10,000, police stated, releasing what they described as a "jail photo", reported The Times Of India.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Plano, in the suburbs of Dallas, with a significant Indian population. The four Indian women came out of a restaurant and were heading towards their cars in a largely empty parking lot when they were accosted by Upton, who launched into a racist rant stating, "We don't want you here. Go back to India."

In the video, Upton can also be heard calling the group of Indian women "curry-assed people" and blaming them for "ruining this country". After the Indian women questioned why she did that, Upton walked up to them to talk uninvited and angrily said, "Because I hate you..that's why."

Indians Face Racism

As the befuddled Indian women recover and ask Upton why she is talking like that when she herself is a Latina, the woman responds to that question in a Hispanic accent, saying, "I'm Mexican-American. I speak English".

By this time, the group of Indian women were already recording the entire encounter on their phones, agitating Upton, who strikes out at the women to grab the phones from them. In one instance, she even threatens them with dire consequences and plunges her hand into a big handbag, seeming to reach for a weapon.

Amid this, one of the Indian women called 911 and informed about the ongoing incident to the cops, who rushed a patrol car to the location. By then, Upton, probably having realized that she is in trouble, attempts to make amends and even offers a handshake, but she is rebuffed.

ASSAULT ARREST

The police arrested Upton just 20 hours after the incident as clips of the encounter went viral on social media, resulting in numerous individuals questioning why she was not arrested on the spot and why the police allowed her so much time.

Furthermore, numerous people of Hispanic and Mexican heritage also condemned this attack and called the incident not representative of how the community thought or felt about immigrants, considering they themselves constitute the largest group of immigrants in the USA.



