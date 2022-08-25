Colonel Of Pakistan Army Gave 30,000 Rupees For Attack, Claims Terrorist Captured In Kashmir

A terrorist from Pakistan was captured, and two more were killed in a landmine blast as two infiltration bids were foiled in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in the past two days, the Indian Army confirmed on August 24.

The captured individual, who was previously arrested for crossing the Line of Control (LOC) but was sent back on humanitarian grounds, was allegedly offered 30,000 Pakistani rupees by a colonel of the Pakistan army for an attack on an Indian post, reported NDTV.

Pak Terrorist Captured By Indian Army

The Indian Army had captured the man early on August 21 morning after soldiers deployed in the Jhangar sector of the Nowshera region "spotted movement of two to three terrorists on own side of Line of Control", quoted the Army's release.

One of these infiltrators was really close to the Indian post and tried to cut the fence. The soldiers opened fire when he tried to flee, injuring and capturing him.

However, the other two infiltrators ran back into the Pakistan-occupied region, taking shelter in the dense jungle. "The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid, and lifesaving surgery was carried out," the Army said.

Who Is Tabarak Hussain?

The individual has been identified as Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Kotli district's Sabzkot village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Furthermore, the Army also stated that he disclosed during interrogation that he was "sent by Colonel Yunus Chaudhry of Pakistan intelligence agency".

Tabarak was carrying the 30,000 Pakistani rupees the colonel had given him, it stated.

As per the Army, Hussain also revealed that he was part of a unit that carried out recces of Indian forward and got the final nod on August 21.

In another foiled bid, on August 22 night, "a group of two to three terrorists" attempted to infiltrate in Lam sector in the same region.

