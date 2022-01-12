Madhya Pradesh: Minister Cites 'Ritual' As A Reason For Not Wearing Mask

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Adhyatam in the Madhya Pradesh government is often criticized for many of her remarks. She raised amusement a notch up by answering a query on not wearing a mask amidst the spike of COVID-19 cases in the country. Thakur reasoned her action by claiming that her immunity was strong because she had been performing 'agnihotra' or 'healing fire' rituals to purify the air and her surroundings. She said that she had been serving the practice for more than 30 years. Moreover, she added that a gamcha, or a cotton towel, doubled-up as her mask.

'Havan With Cow Dung Would Keep The House Sanititzed'

NDTV quoted her saying, "My daily routine for the last 30 years include performing agnihotra every day at sunrise and sunset, which increases my immunity so that viral attacks don't create problems for me". Thakur was also questioned as to why she looked unwell when she came to Khandwa last; she answered that at that time, she was down with a cold and not any viral attack. Her statements were widely shared and mocked on social media. In March last year, Thakur had said that adopting a 'Vedic lifestyle' would protect against coronavirus and conducting a havan with cow dung would keep her house sanitized for up to 12 hours.

Similar Instances In The Past

The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh attracted a lot of criticism for saying that he does not wear a mask at any event. Later he modified his statement by saying that he could not wear a mask for long due to a medical condition. A Seer named Baba Prakash Puri Maharaj had set on the onset of Kumbh, "It's the voice of God, who says nothing will happen. God won't let anything happen to us. I have full faith". Since the pandemic has rendered the world socially distanced, Ministers have faced flak for making irresponsible comments. However, it is time that political representatives understand and acknowledge their responsibility towards the citizens before making unscientific and illogical statements.

Also Read: Ahead Of Polls, BJP's OBC Face Quits, Joins Samajwadi Party Instead