BJP Shocked After MLAs Choose Akhilesh Yadav Over Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of Polls

Image Credit: The Indian Express, Wikipedia

Trending
Uttar Pradesh,  11 Jan 2022 1:42 PM GMT

In a massive hit to the BJP and Yogi Adityanath just before the UP election, a minister and four MLAs quit and joined the party's main challenger, Akhilesh Yadav.

The Labour Ministry in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party in the Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Maurya wrote in his letter that he was upset at the side-lining Dalits and other weaker sections of the society. After Maurya's resignation, BJP MLA from Bilhaur, Kanpur, Bhagwati Sagar and Brijesh Prajapati, BJP MLA from Banda's Tindwari, and BJP MLA Roshan Lal Varma from Shahjahanpur seat have also chosen to follow his suit and resigned from the Party.

Yadav Called For A Resolution Of Social Justice

Maurya was a five-time MLA, and a legislator from Padrauna in Kushinagar in Purvanchal held the Labour, Employment and Coordination portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet. His daughter Sanghmitra is a Lok Sabha MP from BJP from Budaun, and he was defeated by the joint SP-BSP candidate Dharmendra Yadav in 2019. Soon after Maurya resigned from BJP, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav met him and welcomed a leader who had fought for social justice and equality. Yadav further tweeted that there would be a resolution of social justice and that there would be a change in 2022, The Hindu reported.

Big Boost For Samajwadi Party

Maurya's entry into one of the biggest opponents of BJP comes as a shocker for the Party ahead of the polls. Samajwadi Party has already found allies in parties backed by the Maurya, Noniya Chauhan, Kurmi and Rajbhar castes in east Uttar Pradesh. Since Maurya belongs to the Other Backward Classes category, SP aims to build better acceptance of the crucial OBC, whom the ruling Party is currently trying to woo with welfare schemes, Hindutva and representation.

Govt Swaps Debt With Stakes In Vodafone, Netizens Raise Questions On Disinvesting In BSNL

BJP 
Politics 
Samajwadi Party 

