Merciless Act Of Murder: Telangana Advocate Couple Slashed To Death In Broad Daylight

In a merciless act of murder, an advocate couple, Gattu Vamana Rao (52) and his wife Nagamani (46), was slashed to death in Telangana's Peddapalli district in a broad daylight.

Two unknown persons attacked the couple with sickles and knives when they were returning to Hyderabad from Manthani.

The advocate couple was known for filing Public Interest Litigation petitions (PILs) in Telangana high court on various public issues.

According to The Times of India, the attackers who were in a different car followed the couple's car for some time, overtook them and then stopped their car. The attackers then rushed to the couple's car, smashed the windows and started attacking Vamana with a sickle mercilessly. When his wife Nagamani intercede to stop them, they killed her too.

While the couple was being shifted to a hospital, they died on the way to the hospital.

Vamana Rao's last words were recorded on video by a passer-by. Rao, in his last words, said that Manthani mandal TRS president, Kunta Srinu, was one of the two persons who had attacked them.

The couple had also moved to the Telangana High Court a few months ago, to give them protection as they were facing threat to their lives. They had alleged that the police and law-breakers were harassing them by registering cases against them.

State BJP Demanding Enquiry:

State BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar insist on an enquiry by a sitting High Court Judge.

Kumar said that regardless of the couple chasing for protection from the State Government, TRS jurisdiction had failed to give protection to the couple. He blamed the TRS "goondas" for the murder.

He further added, "The advocate couple was very truthful, they always wanted to fight for the people and they also had some details of big people because of which they were targeted."

Also Read: 'Discard Caste Surnames, Religious Symbols During Civil Services Interview': Report