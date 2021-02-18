'Discard Caste Surnames, Religious Symbols During Civil Services Interview': Report

To tackle the premonition of discrimination, a draft report by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has pitched in the idea of giving away the caste surnames or details giving out the religious or social background of candidates at the interview stage in civil or state-level service examinations.

According to the report, accessed by The Print, in the course of selection through open competitions into civil and other state-level service examinations, there is a high chance of discrimination at the time of interview or personality test stage.

The report was prepared to audit the progress of Scheduled Caste in the past 70 years. It was drafted and submitted to the government at the beginning of this month by the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), a private organisation that promotes business enterprises for Dalits.

It also recommended reservation in the private sector to give "job security on par with the advanced selections of the society".

Milind Kamble, founder - chairman of the DICCI told in conversation to The Print that his team researched the development of the SC and ST and gave a way to go.

A prohibition from writing names and displaying religious symbols:

The report emphasised to put a constraint on candidates for writing their name, other personal details and displaying religious symbols on their answer book because it may make though to the interview or personality test.

The report read, "It's necessary that the interviewees should be kept in dark about the personal and socio-religious details about the candidates to guarantee objective assessment so they are awarded purely on their performance. This will ensure fairness in selecting meritorious candidates from all-around categories."

Needs to see things differently:

While speaking to The Print, Kamble said the Ministry of social justice needs to see things differently than they used to see in the 1970s, he further added report have suggested various drastic reform, as well as reforms, should go hand in hand with the new economic reforms.

No Creamy layer among SCs:

The report points out the fact that about only 3,38,606 SC employees work in Group A and B in the public sector out of 200 million-plus population. Therefore the logic of creamy layer is insignificant and timid in the Schedule caste category.

It also demanded a special law on the lines of labour laws, proper regulation of SC quota and job security in the private sector also.

Also Read: Child Protection Body, Drug Bureau Come Up With Action Plan To Combat Substance Abuse Among Children