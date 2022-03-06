Karnataka's Rs 1,000 Crore Allocation For Mekedatu Raises Alarm In Tamil Nadu

The Mekedatu dam issue has been the bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for a long time. In the latest announcement of the state budget for 2022-23, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the dam project. After the Congress undertook the 165 km long padyatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, the BJP government came under much pressure to allot significant funds to the irrigation sector and show its solidarity with the farmers. Even though the project is yet to receive an environmental clearance from the Centre, the state government has allotted the funds anticipating how the Opposition might use it ahead of elections next year.

Tamil Nadu Ministers Slam The Government

On the other hand, the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu had slammed the Basavraj Bommai government for the dam construction at Mekedatu across river Cauvery when the matter was still pending in the Supreme Court. Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, referring to the 2022-23 Karnataka budget that set apart the sum towards dam construction, said that it was a unilateral act, The Indian Express quoted. The minister further added that the dam construction had no requisite approval, and the announcement was unjust and had not taken the consent of riparian states.

What Is Mekedatu Project?

The Tamil Nadu government had submitted a plea to the Supreme Court, citing that the National Green Tribunal had overlooked the environmental damage entirely that the construction would have. Since then, there has been a war of words between the ministers of the two southern states. The Karnataka government had submitted a report to the central government informing its plan to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, 90 km from Bengaluru and 4 km from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

