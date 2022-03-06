Tamil Nadu: After 7 Years,10 People Convicted For Dalit Man's Murder

All section
Tamil Nadu: After 7 Years,10 People Convicted For Dalit Mans Murder

Image Credit: Pxfuel, Hindustan Times

Tamil Nadu,  6 March 2022 5:11 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

A Madurai court convicted 10 people of the murder of a Dalit man in 2015, whose headless body was found on the railway tracks in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district.

A special court of three additional judges in Madurai convicted ten people of the murder of a 21-year-old Dalit man. The headless body of V Gokulraj was found along the railway tracks in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district. During the investigation, the police had claimed that the convicts belonged to the Gounder community. This backward yet powerful community was enraged when they saw Gokulraj, a Dalit man speaking to a woman from their caste at a temple in the district.

10 People Convicted, Including Prime Accused

On Saturday, a special court of third additional judge T Sampathkumar convicted ten people, including the prime accused S Yuvaraj, then president of Dheeran Chinnamalai Peravai, a caste outfit in Namakkal, Hindustan Times reported. After the verdict, the mother of the deceased said, "I struggled so much to raise my son. They tortured him. We die every day thinking of him". She added that the convicts should be hanged. While the Court has convicted the preparators, it has yet to announce a decision on March 8th.

Special Public Prosecutor Bhavani P Mohan's Junior S Ganesh said that the Court observed that the prosecutor could prove all the charges against the ten accused. Now, all 15 accused have been slapped with a total of 13 charges. However, there were not enough proof against the five accused; therefore, the Judge had to acquit them. Further, he added that the Judge gave the verdict in less than five minutes.

Abducted, Killed In 2015

Gokulraj was last seen with a woman from the Gounder community at the Arthanareeshwarar temple in Namakkal district's Tiruchengode in June 2015. He was abducted from the temple on June 23rd, and his beheaded body was found the next day on the railway tracks. The woman recounted in her statement that a middle-aged man had asked Gokulraj to meet Yuvaraj and had enquired about her details. The accused snatched her phone when she told them they were just friends.

Also Read: Safeguarding Indians! Looking At Some Of India's Biggest Evacuation Operations During Crisis

