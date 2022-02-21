Andhra Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Dies Of Heart Attack At 50: Know More

Mekapati Goutham Reddy had just returned to Hyderabad on Sunday from Dubai, where he had gone to speak about investments in Andhra Pradesh at EXPO 2022. Early morning on Monday, Reddy collapsed at his home and was rushed to Apollo hospitals, where he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:16 am.

The Chief Minister of the state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was at a loss of words at the sudden demise of his cabinet colleague. The two had known since their early days in politics. CM Reddy also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

'Could Not Revive Despite Best Efforts'

The hospital said in a statement, "CPR was done for more than 90 minutes. Despite our best efforts, he could not be revived. He was declared to have died at 9:16 am today morning. We are supporting his family to the best extent possible in this difficult time", Hindustan Times reported.

Reddy was the minister of industries, commerce and industry in the Andhra Pradesh government. He represented the Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore District.

Two Days Of State Mourning

Leaders across party lines expressed their disbelief at the sudden demise of the two-time MLA. Many political leaders defined Reddy as a gentle, mild-mannered and committed leader. The Andhra Pradesh government has declared two days of state mourning and has announced that Reddy's last rights would be held according to official honours.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu remembered Goutham as a gentle, cultured man and leader with an awareness of public issues and commitment to his work. Several of his colleagues from the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) also expressed shock and grief over his sudden death.

