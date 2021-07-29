Trending

Meet Kunwarpratap Singh, A Child Prodigy From Punjab, Known For His Sharp Memory

Kunwarpratap Singh has got his name entered into India Book of Records and International Book of Records for his sharpest memory. Alongside, he also got featured in Child Prodigy Magazine.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   29 July 2021 1:35 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Meet Kunwarpratap Singh, A Child Prodigy From Punjab, Known For His Sharp Memory

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Kunwarpratap Singh is not your average three-and-a-half year old. He has managed to impress everyone with his high IQ and photographic memory.

A student at Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, Punjab, Singh has got his name entered into India Book of Records and International Book of Records for his sharp memory. Alongside, he also got featured in Child Prodigy Magazine.

How Sharp Is His Memory

At just three-and-a-half, Singh knows tables of 1 to 40, the capitals of all countries of the world, multiples of every number, prime numbers. He was awarded the Grandmaster title for recalling the names of 27 monuments and14 multiplication tables in 1 minute by India Book of Records. As for his records in International Book Of Records, he bagged them for being the youngest to recite 1 to 30 tables, fastest to answer capitals of all Indian states in 48 seconds, youngest to read maximum books, 27 books in 23 minutes 48 seconds. In Child Prodigy Magazine, he was selected amongst the top 100 from all over India.

His parents said he is adored by all in his residential colony as he remembers the names of all residents, their house numbers and other details. They also added that he attempts Olympiads easily. His teachers said that he is also a book lover and this is reflected in his fluency in reading and speaking.

Also Read: Rajasthan Govt Approves Rs 9 Crore For Upliftment Of Transgender Persons

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian