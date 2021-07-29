Meet Kunwarpratap Singh, A Child Prodigy From Punjab, Known For His Sharp Memory

Kunwarpratap Singh is not your average three-and-a-half year old. He has managed to impress everyone with his high IQ and photographic memory.

A student at Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, Punjab, Singh has got his name entered into India Book of Records and International Book of Records for his sharp memory. Alongside, he also got featured in Child Prodigy Magazine.

How Sharp Is His Memory

At just three-and-a-half, Singh knows tables of 1 to 40, the capitals of all countries of the world, multiples of every number, prime numbers. He was awarded the Grandmaster title for recalling the names of 27 monuments and14 multiplication tables in 1 minute by India Book of Records. As for his records in International Book Of Records, he bagged them for being the youngest to recite 1 to 30 tables, fastest to answer capitals of all Indian states in 48 seconds, youngest to read maximum books, 27 books in 23 minutes 48 seconds. In Child Prodigy Magazine, he was selected amongst the top 100 from all over India.

His parents said he is adored by all in his residential colony as he remembers the names of all residents, their house numbers and other details. They also added that he attempts Olympiads easily. His teachers said that he is also a book lover and this is reflected in his fluency in reading and speaking.

