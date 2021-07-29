LGBTQ+

Rajasthan Govt Approves Rs 9 Crore For Upliftment Of Transgender Persons

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the formation of an upliftment fund for the transgender community with an initial amount of Rs 10 crore in the state budget 2021-22.

Tashafi Nazir (Digital Journalist) 
Rajasthan   |   29 July 2021 10:04 AM GMT
Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Rajasthan Govt Approves Rs 9 Crore For Upliftment Of Transgender Persons

Image Credits: Twitter, The New Indian Express

The Rajasthan government has approved a draft action plan for the inclusive development of transgender persons and sanctioned a budgetary provision of about Rs 8.98 crores for its implementation.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the formation of an upliftment fund for the transgender community with an initial amount of Rs 10 crore in the state budget 2021-22.

As per the proposal of department of social justice and empowerment, a Transgender Protection Cell in the office of the Director-General of Police will be formed.

Constituted under the Protection of Rights of Transgenders Act 2019, the principle function of this cell is to protect the rights of transgender individuals. In addition, it will coordinate between the state-level Transgender Justice Board and district transgender justice committees.

The cell will monitor and help in prevention of crimes against the transgender community, besides ensuring investigation and prosecution by timely registration of cases.

Transgender Population in Rajasthan

According to Nai Bhor Sanstha, an organisation working for the rehabilitation of transgender persons in Rajasthan, around 1 lakh transgender people are residing in the state. Around 600 transgender members received one-time compensation of Rs 3500 (2500 + 1000) by Jaipur Municipal Corporation from the social justice department and labour and employment department, Govt of Rajasthan in 2020. Also, Rs 1500 from the National Institute of Social Defense, New Delhi were given to them.

Similarly, in 2021, 600 beneficiaries received a payment of Rs 1500 from NISD and Rs 1000 from Jaipur Municipal Corporation from the social justice department and labour and employment department.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: 16- Year-Old Dalit Girl Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian