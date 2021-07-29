The Rajasthan government has approved a draft action plan for the inclusive development of transgender persons and sanctioned a budgetary provision of about Rs 8.98 crores for its implementation.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the formation of an upliftment fund for the transgender community with an initial amount of Rs 10 crore in the state budget 2021-22.



As per the proposal of department of social justice and empowerment, a Transgender Protection Cell in the office of the Director-General of Police will be formed.



Constituted under the Protection of Rights of Transgenders Act 2019, the principle function of this cell is to protect the rights of transgender individuals. In addition, it will coordinate between the state-level Transgender Justice Board and district transgender justice committees.



The cell will monitor and help in prevention of crimes against the transgender community, besides ensuring investigation and prosecution by timely registration of cases.



Transgender Population in Rajasthan

According to Nai Bhor Sanstha, an organisation working for the rehabilitation of transgender persons in Rajasthan, around 1 lakh transgender people are residing in the state. Around 600 transgender members received one-time compensation of Rs 3500 (2500 + 1000) by Jaipur Municipal Corporation from the social justice department and labour and employment department, Govt of Rajasthan in 2020. Also, Rs 1500 from the National Institute of Social Defense, New Delhi were given to them.



Similarly, in 2021, 600 beneficiaries received a payment of Rs 1500 from NISD and Rs 1000 from Jaipur Municipal Corporation from the social justice department and labour and employment department.

