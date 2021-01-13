UP: Rape Victim In Meerut Hangs Self After Police 'Inaction' In Case

Trending

Inspector Sanjay Verma said that the woman had filed a case of rape against a man at Medical police station in October 2020 and the probe was underway.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   13 Jan 2021
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
In a shocking incident, a divorced rape victim allegedly died by suicide at her accommodation in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Shastri Nagar area on Sunday in Meerut.

According to the police, the girl's room was locked for four days. On Sunday, when the door of her room was broken, her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan, Times Now reported.

The 27-year-old woman was a resident of Mohanpuri in Meerut and was living in a rented accommodation in Shastri Nagar sector-2 for the last two months.

The police were informed about the suicide after the woman's lady landlord reached her room to take a monthly meter reading, but received no response. Later, the landlady informed the girl's father. Soon after, many local residents gathered at the spot and found the woman hanging. The body was then sent for post-mortem.

The police said that they did not find any suicide note from the spot.

According to police, the woman was depressed for some time and had changed all her mobile numbers.

Inspector Sanjay Verma said that the woman had filed a case of rape against a man at Medical police station in October 2020 and the probe was underway by CO Civil Lines.

In the FIR, the woman stated that a man known to her forced her to consume a cold drink adulterated with some drug at the Jailchungi area. The accused then allegedly took her to a flat on the pretext of dropping her home and raped her.

According to some reports, the woman was depressed over police inaction the case.

