Mechanical Engineer-Turned-Politician: Who Is Karnataka's New CM Basavaraj Somappa Bommai?

Karnataka got its 23rd Chief Minister on Wednesday, July 28 —Basavaraj Somappa Bommai. He took oath for the post at 11:00 AM today, succeeding former CM BS Yediyurappa, who tendered his resignation on Monday, July 26, after months of speculation of a rift in the state government.

The 61-year-old is not a new name to politics, as his family has been associated with it for a long time. His father, SR Bommai, was the 11th Chief Minister of Karnataka and a Janata Parivar stalwart.

To his credit, Bommai was the Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers, and he holds an in-depth understanding of the water-sharing issues Karnataka has with neighbouring states. According to the India Today report, Bommai was considered one of the top contenders for the CM's post.

He was considered his close aid. He was also the Minister in charge of Haveri and Udupi districts. Bommai was also called Yediyurappa shadow during his rule. He accompanied the former minister at cabinet meetings, events and press conferences, etc.

Earlier Years



Born on January 28, 1960, in Hubballi to the Lingayat community, Bommai is a Mechanical Engineering graduate. He worked for the TATA motors in Pune for a couple of years before entering into politics.

In 1998, he was first elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council 1998. Earlier, he was the member of the Janata Dal Party but later joined the BJP in 2008.

He has also served as a political secretary to the 15th Chief Minister of the state, Jayadevappa Halappa Patel.

