Poverty No Barrier: Mason's Son Scores 600/600 In Karnataka Pre-University Exams

Karnataka's Mateen Jamadar beat all the odds to obtain full scores in his pre-university examinations. Son of a mason, Mateen has become the household name in his village by scoring 600 marks in the Arts stream.

A resident of Mannur village in Afzalpur taluk of the Gulbarga district, he secured the third highest marks in the SSLC examination in 2018-19, with 617 marks out of 625, Deccan Herald reported.

The brilliant mind completed his studies till Class 10 from his native, and later was selected to MMV College in Ramanagar near Bengaluru, pursuing Arts.

For the two years of his high school, Mateen was taken care of by the Rahman Education Foundation, to which his uncle, Basheer Jamadar, introduced him. He was provided with accommodation at the foundation's hostel.

Mateen told the media that he and his friends used to have group study sessions and discussed various topics. Guidance of the teachers and support by the family was always there.

Future Prospects

The 16-year-old has already decided to become a civil servant, and take the Civil Service Examinations in the near future. He wishes to pursue his Bachelor's from an English medium university. "It is my ambition to become a civil servant", he added, as per the Deccan Herald report.

He is the youngest of the four children of Nabisab Jamadar and Raziya Begum. The parents worked double shifts at times to meet the family needs. It wasn't just fighting the financial crunches, but the parents wanted their children to receive a good education.

Mateen's elder brother is physically challenged, and the second brother is the police constable who is undergoing training in Bengaluru. His sister has reportedly been married off.

Speaking to the media, his father informed that they never forced their children to study, but it was Mateen who held a keen interest in academics and did well since his childhood. "We don't force him to study a particular course and whatever he opts for is final," he added.

