MBBS Interns To Undergo Mandatory Ayush Training: NMC Draft Guidelines

Now, MBBS students will now be required to undergo mandatory internship training in Ayush along with postings in 17 specialties.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   11 July 2021 8:43 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Image Credits: Unsplash

Now, all MBBS students will be required to undergo a mandatory internship training in AYUSH -- Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and Sowa Rigpa, as per the latest Draft Regulations for Compulsory Rotating Internship 2021 released by the National Medical Commission 2021 on July 7.

According to the details released in the draft, a student also needs to complete this training, along with postings in 17 other specialties, in one year.

Apart from this, the National Medical Commission (NMC) also mentioned a draft regulation for Compulsory Rotating Internship, 2021, which says that a week's training should be included in the rotational schedule in any of the Indian systems of medicine as an elective.

Electives For MBBS Interns

For completing the mandatory Ayush training, the NMC mentioned that interns can choose any elective from Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Homeopathy and Siddha Sowa Rigpa.

Considering the pandemic situation, NMC had asked the medical colleges to hold the final year postgraduate broad specialty and super specialty exams at the earliest.

MK Ramesh, President of Postgraduate Medical Education Board, has also asked the institutions or universities offering PG medical programmes that they can themselves evaluate the theory answer scripts, as per their discretion, reported NDTV.

The draft also said the duration of the Internship may be curtailed or temporarily suspended or even withdrawn or cancelled at any time by the institution or the university according to prevailing rules/regulations of the relevant authority provided.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

