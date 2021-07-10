Tamil Nadu Govt Awards Rs 5 Lakh To Families Of Athletes Representing At Tokyo Olympics

The families of the five athletes representing Indian at the Tokyo Olympics were felicitated with ₹5 lakh cash on Friday, July 9, award by Tami Nadu Sports Minister Siva M Meyyanathan.

The five athletes from the state are sprinters Arokia Rajiv, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanalakshmi Sekhar, Revathi Veeramani, and Nanganathan Pandi. A total of ₹25 lakh was given to the parents of the sportspersons.

Odisha

This comes a day after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award for Olympic medallists and encouraged the athletes from the state who are participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

Patnaik confirmed ₹6 crore for the gold medalists; ₹4 crore will be awarded to the silver medalists and ₹2.5 crore to the bronze medalists. The participants would be awarded ₹15 lakh each.

"For every athlete, the Olympics is the biggest dream, and you all have turned role models for the youth. You have brought pride to your family and the state. With your utmost determination, hard work and discipline, you will win medals," the media quoted Patnaik as saying.

The athletes from Odisha who qualified for the Olympics are World Champion para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, ace sprinter Dutee Chand, Hockey players Namita Toppo, Deep Grace Ekka, Amit Rohidas, and Birendra Lakra.

Delhi

Delhi Government also announced cash prizes to the tune of ₹3 crores for all those athletes from the capital, winning Gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The silver medalist would be awarded ₹2 crore and ₹1 crore for the bronze.

The athletes from Delhi include Deepak Kumar, Manika Batra, Amoj Jacob, and Sarthak Bhambri. Coaches of the athletes winning medals would be awarded ₹10 lakh each.