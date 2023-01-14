All section
MBBS Admission Racket: Noida Police Arrests 2 For Duping Medical Aspirants, Kingpin Still At Large

Image Credit- Patrika, Unsplash (Representational)

'MBBS Admission Racket': Noida Police Arrests 2 For Duping Medical Aspirants, Kingpin Still At Large

Uttarakhand,  14 Jan 2023 8:53 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

The accused have been identified as Deependra and Rajesh, who were arrested by Noida Police from Noida Sector 126 Police Station. The duo operated from Noida with a vast network spread across Delhi, Lucknow, and Kanpur.

Noida Police, on Friday (January 13), busted an interstate racket that duped medical aspirants hefty sums in the lure of admissions to the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) colleges. The police arrested two persons and stated that Yash Chaturvedi, the racket's kingpin, is still at large, and efforts are being made to apprehend him as well.

The accused persons have been identified as Deependra and Rajesh, who were arrested by Noida Police from Noida Sector 126 Police Station. The duo operated from Noida with a vast network spread across Delhi, Lucknow, and Kanpur. They had enticed numerous people to admission into MBBS course for over lakhs of rupees.

Police Recovers SIM Cards & Documents

The police had initiated the probe after Drashika Singh, a Lucknow-based woman, registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with fraud at the Sector 126 Police Station.

Drashika alleged that a Noida-based company named Truth Advisors Career Consultancy in Sector 125 had duped her of ₹ 13.98 lakhs. She was cheated on the pretext of admission to a medical science college in Bengaluru, Karanataka, or Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. However, when the amount was paid, the victim found that she was handed over a fake allotment letter and the accused stopped taking her calls.

Harish Chander, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), stated that the gang targeted medical aspirants who scored low marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on the pretense of helping them with admission into MBBS colleges.

He said, "During interrogations, the accused told police that they would get details of students who have failed in NEET exam, contact them by calling them to their office where they counsel them. They would assure them of getting admission in MBBS college and make them meet another gang members who pose as the administrative officer of college."

Raid Across Various Locations

As reported by Millenium Post, Chander stated that in the primary investigation, police found the company to be fake, which has deceived several people to the tune of crores of rupees in the past 3-4 years. He said they would ask aspirants for ₹ 30-35 lakhs for private MBBS colleges, more than ₹ 35 lakhs for admission in the home state, and over ₹ 20 lakhs in other states. The police recovered SIM cards, stamps, and various falsified documents from their possession.

Furthermore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids on December 29 at 91 locations across 18 states in the country at the premises of medical councils. The CBI initiated its probe against 14 state medical councils and 73 foreign medical graduates permitted to practice medicine in India without qualifying for the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Also Read: 'iWeld': IIT-Kharagpur Delivers New Software For Welding Defect Detection To India's Leading Shipyard

