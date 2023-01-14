All section
Caste discrimination
iWeld: IIT-Kharagpur Delivers New Software For Welding Defect Detection To Indias Leading Shipyard

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Wikimedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'iWeld': IIT-Kharagpur Delivers New Software For Welding Defect Detection To India's Leading Shipyard

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

West Bengal,  14 Jan 2023 7:16 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The software was evaluated at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited using a considerable number of samples, and it was discovered to produce 93.18 per cent accurate findings.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has provided Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), one of India's leading shipyards in Kolkata, with new software that the institute developed to identify welding flaws from radiography photographs of an object.

Avishek Mukherjee, a doctoral student, devised the program 'iWeld' using artificial intelligence (AI) under the guidance of Surjya K Pal, the chairperson of IIT's 'Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology' (CoEAMT), said a spokesperson of the institute.

To Replace Skilled Weld Supervisors In Future

The software was evaluated at GRSE using a considerable number of samples, and it was discovered to produce findings that were 93.18 per cent accurate, as reported by Business Standard.

Pal said 'iWeld' is expected to replace the requirement for skilled weld supervisors in the near future. Last week it was given over to GRSE, which works under a division of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Welds, castings, pipes, and other machined items are subjected to radiography testing to determine the material's integrity. Further, welding is a commonly utilised joining technique in producing several metal structural elements, including those for cars, ships, aeroplanes, pressure tanks, and pipelines. Additionally, due to the complicated circumstances, it is unavoidable that different kinds of welding flaws would be created throughout the welding process, substantially lowering the quality of welding.

Know About GRSE

The Government of India acquired Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited in 1960, and since then, there has been no turning back. Within a year of being taken over by the MoD, INS Ajay, the first warship of Independent India, was delivered to the Indian Navy.

The only shipyard to reach this milestone is GRSE, a Mini Ratna Category 1 Company that has so far supplied 107 warships to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Mauritius Coast Guard, and Seychelles Coast Guard.

Also, GRSE built Indian Navy's first Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft and is building eight others. They will serve as a powerful force multiplier, boosting the force's potential to detect enemy submarines in the country's coastal waters.

Also Read: Going Global In Education! IIT Kharagpur To Set Up International Campus In Malaysia Next Year

Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
iWeld 
IIT-Kharagpur 
Welding Defects 
GRSE 
Indian Institute of Technology 
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited 

