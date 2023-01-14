'iWeld': IIT-Kharagpur Delivers New Software For Welding Defect Detection To India's Leading Shipyard

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has provided Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), one of India's leading shipyards in Kolkata, with new software that the institute developed to identify welding flaws from radiography photographs of an object.

Avishek Mukherjee, a doctoral student, devised the program 'iWeld' using artificial intelligence (AI) under the guidance of Surjya K Pal, the chairperson of IIT's 'Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology' (CoEAMT), said a spokesperson of the institute.

To Replace Skilled Weld Supervisors In Future

The software was evaluated at GRSE using a considerable number of samples, and it was discovered to produce findings that were 93.18 per cent accurate, as reported by Business Standard.

Pal said 'iWeld' is expected to replace the requirement for skilled weld supervisors in the near future. Last week it was given over to GRSE, which works under a division of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Welds, castings, pipes, and other machined items are subjected to radiography testing to determine the material's integrity. Further, welding is a commonly utilised joining technique in producing several metal structural elements, including those for cars, ships, aeroplanes, pressure tanks, and pipelines. Additionally, due to the complicated circumstances, it is unavoidable that different kinds of welding flaws would be created throughout the welding process, substantially lowering the quality of welding.

Know About GRSE

The Government of India acquired Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited in 1960, and since then, there has been no turning back. Within a year of being taken over by the MoD, INS Ajay, the first warship of Independent India, was delivered to the Indian Navy.

The only shipyard to reach this milestone is GRSE, a Mini Ratna Category 1 Company that has so far supplied 107 warships to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Mauritius Coast Guard, and Seychelles Coast Guard.

Also, GRSE built Indian Navy's first Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft and is building eight others. They will serve as a powerful force multiplier, boosting the force's potential to detect enemy submarines in the country's coastal waters.

Also Read: Going Global In Education! IIT Kharagpur To Set Up International Campus In Malaysia Next Year