After Chandigarh University, Massive Protest Breaks Out At LPU Over 21-Year-Old Student's Suicide

Just a few days after a massive controversy rocked the Chandigarh University in Mohali of Punjab, students in the Lovely Professional University (LPU) of Jalandhar in the state staged a protest on the college campus after a first-year student died by suicide here.

The students' protest continued till late Tuesday (September 20), demanding an investigation into the matter. The protesters allege it to be the second death at the LPU in Phagwara within ten days.

Further, the students claim that the previous suicide was covered by the varsity authorities and was "resolved behind closed doors". They demand to know the reasons behind both cases, reported NDTV.

21-Year-Old Student Died By Suicide

A 21-year-old student pursuing a degree in design, identified as Agni S Dilip, a resident of Kerala, died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Police, a suicide note has been recovered suggesting that Dilip was dealing with "personal issues".

While further investigation is underway, the official Twitter handle of Kapurthala police released a statement from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Phagwara on September 21, reported News 18.

It captioned, "A first-year student of B. Design at LPU has committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon. DSP Phagwara stated that prima facie the student was having some personal issues, as has been suggested by the suicide note left by the deceased."

LPU Released A Statement

As huge protests broke out at the university campus after the student's suicide came to the fore, LPU issued a statement on Twitter calling it an unfortunate incident and expressing its condolences to the bereaved family.

They wrote, "LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards the personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family."

Massive Controversy Around Chandigarh University

The LPU incident has come four days after protests rocked Chandigarh University, where some girl students claimed that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of them in the common washroom and leaked them over the internet.

As the matter sparked immense outrage, Police swung into action. During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the arrested hosteller shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old "boyfriend" in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and no objectionable clip of any other student was found.

