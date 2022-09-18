Massive Protest Erupts At Chandigarh University Over 'Leaked Objectionable Videos' Of Women Students

Hundreds of students of the privately owned Chandigarh University in the Mohali city of Punjab held a protest on the campus late Saturday (September 17) after objectionable clips of several women students were leaked on the internet.

The protest was staged on the university campus on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway past midnight. The girl student who was involved in sharing the footage on social media has been taken into police custody. She had shot videos and forwarded them to a man in the Shimla city of Himachal Pradesh, who allegedly uploaded them on social media.

Leaked Objectional Videos Row

According to The Indian Express report, the police are verifying the claims whether the girl student accused of leaking the objectionable clips was being blackmailed by the man.

The police said that a case has been registered against the girl at Kharar (Sadar) police station under the Indian Penal Code's (IPC) Section 354C pertaining to voyeurism and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act (punishment for violation of privacy).

At a press conference, Amit Talwar, the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, stated that there was "no reality" in claims of attempted suicides. He added that some girls fainted and were provided with medical assistance.

Political Leaders' Response On The Matter

According to Mint, Manisha Gulati, the Chairperson of Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU), said, "This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared".

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Chief Minister of Delhi took to Twitter and said, "In Chandigarh University, a girl has gone viral by recording objectionable videos of many girl students. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience."

Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Chief Miniter of Punjab, said on Twitter, "Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters our respect...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty... I am in touch with the administration...I request everyone to avoid rumours..."

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the State Minister for Higher Education, stated on Twitter, "It is very sad to know about the unfortunate incident that happened in Chandigarh University. As this matter is very sensitive, I request all to refrain from forwarding unverified news. There is no news of any student suicide."

Further, Harjot Singh Bains, the State Minister for School Education, wrote on Twitter, "I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It's a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society."

Also Read: Lumpy Skin Disease: 126 Cattle Dead, 25 Districts Affected By Lumpy Virus In Maharashtra