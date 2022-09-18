Lumpy Skin Disease: 126 Cattle Dead, 25 Districts Affected By Lumpy Virus In Maharashtra

As many as 126 cattle have died in at least 25 districts of Maharashtra after being affected by the Lumpy virus causing Lumpy Skin disease (LSD), informed the state's animal husbandry department on Saturday (September 17).

As per the information, as many as 126 infected cattle have died, including 47 in Jalgaon, 21 in Ahmednagar, 18 in Akola, 14 in Pune, seven in Amravati, six in Satara, five in Buldhana, two in Dhule, two in Latur, one in Jalna, one in Nagpur, one in Sangli and one in Washim.

What Did The Release State?

The animal husbandry department's release stated that although LSD is rapidly spreading, it is not communicated to human beings either from cattle or through cow milk, reported NDTV.

It said that LSD has been quickly spreading throughout the state. It is a cutaneous viral disease of bovines and is not transferred to humans either from animals or through cow milk.

In the release, IAS Sachindra Pratap Singh appealed public on behalf of the state government, "Although the disease has been spreading, the spread is limited to cows and bullocks and is not zoonotic. Strict action will be undertaken in case of spreading rumours on social media."

The IAS officer further briefed about the allocations and arrangements that are being made by the government and concerned authorities to combat the situation.

Arrangements Ensured By Government

According to the department, a fund of ₹1 one crore per district has been allocated through DPC to purchase medicines needed to treat the disease. Further, an honorarium of ₹ 3 per vaccination has also been permitted to the vaccinators and interns of the Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (MAFSU).

According to the animal husbandry department's release, the government veterinary officers and private practitioners should conduct treatments as the MAFSU Treatment protocol. Also, it is requested that all farmers avail themselves of free cost treatment for their affected cattle at their doorstep by intimating nearby Government Veterinary Dispensaries / Livestock Development Officers about any disease symptoms.

Commissioner of the animal husbandry stated, "According to Section 4(1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Communicable Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, every person, non-governmental organization, concerned local self-government body is obliged to report the said information to the nearest veterinary institution if symptoms of this disease are found in animals."

The release further advised the Gram-panchayats to carry through spraying of insecticides as the Lumpy Skin disease is spreading through flies, mosquitoes, ticks, et cetera.

