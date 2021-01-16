'Accept Mistake, Repeal Farm Laws', Former SC Judge Writes To PM Modi

Markandey Katju, a former judge of Supreme Court, has written to Prime Minister suggesting repealing all the three farm laws immediately that have led to the massive protest across the country. He also urged PM Modi to accept his mistake of passing the three farm laws in hurry and without any consultation with farmers union.

In his letter to PM, Katju wrote that farmers in huge numbers are presently camping at Delhi borders but on 26th January, they are determined to enter Delhi with their tractors which obviously will not be allowed by the Government. This, the former SC judge said, can be avoided if the government decides to resolve the deadlock with the farmers, The Telegraph reported.

"Without such concessions, the protesting farmers' plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day with their tractors and the likely police action could lead to another Jallianwala Bagh or massacres similar to Bloody Sunday in St Petersburg (January 1905) or 13 Vendémiaire in Paris (October 1795)," he wrote in the letter.

Taking into consideration that government will take back the law, Justice Katju wrote, "The Government should issue an Ordinance immediately repealing the 3 laws. If you do this, you will be hailed by all for doing it. If anyone asks why the laws were made at all, you can say that we made a mistake, and we realize our mistake and are correcting it. All human beings make mistakes. By doing this, far from losing face, you will be applauded. If you do it your popularity, far from going down, will soar."



Suggesting to avoid similar conflicts in future, Markandey Katju wrote, "The Government should appoint a High Powered Farmers Commission having as its members' representatives of the leading farmers' organizations, government representatives, and agricultural experts, tasked with the duty of considering all aspects of the problems of our farmers, the principal one being that they are not getting adequate remuneration for their produce (because of which 3 to 4 lac farmers have already committed suicide)."

This Farmers Commission should hold several meetings, perhaps stretching over several months, and then the consensus which emerges, to which everyone agrees, should be enacted as a comprehensive law, he added.

Concluding his letter, Markandey Katju also warned the government that if his suggestions are not accepted then violence at Delhi would ensue and soon after that there will be large-scale turmoil in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, West UP and other parts of Indian states.

