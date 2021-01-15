"I Am With Farmers, Will Work To Present Report Acceptable To Them": SC Appointed Panel Member Anil Ghanwat

Anil Ghanwat, one of the panel members of the Supreme Court's appointed committee to resolve the conflict between farmers and government over the farm law has said that he is with the farmers, but he is not going to quit the committee.

Earlier, farmer leader Bhupinder Singh Mann who was also one of the panel members had recused himself. In his explanation, he said that he is always ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to him because he will never compromise the interests of the farmers of the country.

Mann said, "I am recusing myself from the committee, but I will always stand by my farmers and Punjab."

Anil Ghanwat, who supported the farm laws earlier praised the protesting union and said that this stir has forced the government and the Supreme Court to discuss relevant issues, reported Times Of India.

The president of Maharashtra-based farmer's organisation Shetkari Sanghatana, Ghanwat also added that if the government does not accept the report of the committee then he himself with the other members of Shekari Sanghatana will join the farmers who are protesting at Delhi's border against the three farm laws.

On Bhupinder Singh Mann's decision to quit, Ghanwat said, "It's his personal decision and I respect that. His position is understandable and even I am with farmers who have been protesting. I, being a member of the panel will not support anything which may go against the interests of farmers."

The committee's first meeting is expected to be held on January 20. The newly appointed panel will work from the Agricultural Research Campus at Pusa and every logistic support will be provided by the agriculture ministry.

