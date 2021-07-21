PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' Generated Over Rs 30.80 Crore Revenue Since 2014: Centre

'Mann ki Baat', a monthly radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yielded over ₹ 30.80 crore since its inception in 2014. It was at its peak in 2017-2018 and generated ₹10.64 crore in the duration. It accounted for total revenue of ₹ 7.47 crore in 2018-2019, ₹ 2.56 crore in 2019-2020 and ₹1.02 crore in 2020-2021.

Answering a question in Rajya Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur said that till now Prasar Bharati had broadcasted 78 episodes of the programme on its social media platform, All India Radio and Doordarshan network. It is broadcasted by around 91 private satellite TV channels over Cable and DTH platforms across the country. While producing Mann ki Baat, Prasar Bharati uses only leveraging existing in house resources, no additional expenditure is required, reported The Wire.

A Medium For Masses

It was started in order to connect the Prime Minister (PM) with the general masses. Considering that a large number of people do not have television connection, radio was chosen as a medium to reach out to the people.

The programme provides a platform for every citizen to connect, suggest and participate in the governance. Over 90% of the total Indian population is reachable through the radio medium. It is India's most popular televised radio programme, not only it informs the people about various issues but it also considers and recognises the work of people for the well-being of society.

Inspirational Stories In 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again appealed to people to share ideas, interesting topics and inspirational stories on Mygov or the NaMo app for the 'Mann ki Baat' programme.

A tea-seller named Mohd. Pasha from Warangal got an invitation from the Prime Minister's Office to participate in Mann ki Baat. Pasha took a loan from PM Atmanirbhar Bharat last year and he efficiently used the amount. While hosting the 78th episode, PM Modi talked about 'Boat Ambulance Service' started in Dal lake by Tarik Ahmad Patloo. He started the service to help COVID-19 patients in reaching hospitals and spreading awareness about the virus.

A specially-abled person from Kottayam, Kerala named ND Rajappan too was given recognition for his commitment and gratitude towards cleanliness by the Prime Minister while addressing the nation during Mann ki Baat. Dr Shashank Joshi too was lauded in Mann ki Baat on April 25 for his substantial involvement in Maharashtra's COVID-19 task force.

Several other unheard stories got the attention of the nation because of the Mann ki Baat programme. In each episode, the PM points out such success stories and encourages others to do better.

Addressing Important Issues

The platform has been used by the Prime Minister on various occasions to address important issues & developments in the country. He has talked about vocal for local and mentioned about pencil village of India. During the farmers' protest, he talked about the controversial laws and used Mann ki Baat as a conversation bridge.

Amid the COVID-19 surge, the PM requested people to follow guidelines on the 76th episode of the programme. There are many other episodes and these definitely allow the nation to understand the perspective of the government and form their opinion accordingly.

