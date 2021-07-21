Implementation Hassle: Money Transferred To Ineligible Farmers Under PM-KISAN Yojana Costs Government Rs 3,000 Crore

Responding to a question from the Ministry of Agriculture, the government has said at the Parliament that the money of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has gone to the accounts of more than 42 lakh ineligible farmers. This has resulted in the government losing an amount of ₹ 3,000 crore. The government has further noted that it is working towards recovering the money from the ineligible farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture noticed the information of these ineligible farmers while verifying the Aadhaar/PMS/Income Tax database of the farmers. Some of these 42 lakhs farmers also come under the purview of income tax, reported DNA.

States With Maximum Number Of Cases

The state with the maximum number of such fraudulent cases has been Assam. Over ₹ 554 crore has gone to the accounts of over 8.35 lakh ineligible farmers in the state. The next such state is Tamil Nadu, where almost ₹ 340 crore has gone to the accounts of over 7.22 lakh ineligible farmers. 'State of Farmers' Punjab is at number three, with an amount of over ₹437 crores gone into the accounts of over 5.62 lakh ineligible farmers.

In comparison, if we look at the amount of money lost, we will find the highest amount of money has also been lost in Assam. An amount of over ₹554 crore was transferred to the accounts of ineligible farmers. In the second position was Punjab, with almost ₹ 437 crore was transferred to the accounts of ineligible farmers. Maharashtra was the next state on the list, with ₹ 357 crore been transferred to the wrong accounts.

Provision Of The Scheme

Under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the government provides ₹ 6,000 each year to small farmers around the country. The amount is given in three instalments of ₹ 2,000 each. The scheme has helped farmers with less land to meet their daily needs.

Like several other government schemes, this too was made keeping in mind the best interest of its stakeholders but has fallen short of its promise owing to the faulty implementation.

Also read: Punjab Govt Announces Debt Waiver Of Rs 590 Cr For Landless Farmers, Labourers