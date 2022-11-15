Grownup Children's Day With Senior Citizens! This Hospital Dedicates A Day To Ageing Parents

The Children's Day celebrations were seen across the country at several educational institutions and public places on November 14 (Monday), making it a huge day with participation from all age groups. Several events, such as a drawing competition, cultural performances, and social programmes, were organised to mark the day.

Making it different from others, Manipal Hospitals dedicated the day to celebrate a fun-filled Grownup Children's Day with senior citizens. The objective was to sensitise the younger population to provide love and care to their ageing parents.

The event was planned and executed by the marketing team with an aim to bring senior citizens and young people together under one roof to indulge in several activities- physical activities, memory games, digital sessions, and talent recognition.

Why Was Such An Initiative Taken?

These activities took all the participants down to their memory lane and encouraged them to adopt physical activity as part of their daily routine. While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, the officials mentioned approximately 200 senior citizens successfully attended that event.

According to the hospital's medical professionals, mental and physical changes occur when people reach a certain age. A portion of the brain shrinks, mainly the frontal lobe and a part of the limbic system located in the brain stem. As a result, there is a mild disruption of a person's ability to perform daily tasks.

Keeping this in mind, the purpose-driven team at the medical institute planned and carried out this initiative to spread out a message to the younger adult population to give love and attention to their parents as they grow older. The department also arranged gifts and prizes to make the event more competitive and appealing. Later it was concluded with prize distribution and a karaoke performance by the adults.

Love & Care To Ageing Parents

While commenting on the initiative, the COO of the institute, Karthik Rajagopal, said, "As people cross 65 years of age, the bodily system, both mental and physical, declines. As a result, it triggers fear and uneasiness, and to combat the same, ageing parents seek love and care from their family members. This initiative is to give out a message to all adult children with old parents to give them attention, love, and care, similar to that of a child."

Ageing is inevitable; however, constant bodily movement, brain activity, a balanced healthy diet, and constant communication can play a crucial role in improving cognitive function. Besides the physical care, emotional connection with the family members, such as daily conversations, can also help keep mental health at a reasonable level. Taking note of the same, the initiative was conducted, which was a success with participation from both younger and older adults.

