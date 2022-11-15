Packaged Food Ads Targeting Children Increases Junk Food Consumption? All You Need To Know

The emergence of technologies has paved the way for several developments across sectors. A part of such advancement is the advertisement which is now being used as an effective tool to reach a wider audience. The adoption rate of advertising by brands and organisations has kept increasing yearly.

Actors and celebrities are the key elements advertisers used to promote their product or service among the potential audience. Several mediums are also used to execute the process- Television, print, digital, and social media platforms.

It drives sales and revenue to an upward cycle, contributing majorly to the national economic growth, but it also has certain backlifts. There has been a significant rise in the consumption of packaged foods due to advertisements targeting children.

Packaged Food Driving Consumption Of Junk Food

Among children, some popular items are chocolates, chips, soft drinks, and biscuits. These products contain high levels of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, which greatly affect children's health.

According to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform, as many as 56 per cent of surveyed Indian parents believe that targeted advertisements of packaged food products are driving the consumption of junk food among children.

The survey also highlights that nearly 92 per cent of respondents want the government to enforce strict rules that prohibit brands from targeting children via advertisements of packaged food.

Targeted Ads Playing Significant Role

The Advertising Standards Council of India's self-regulatory guidelines for food and beverages framed in 2013 are not specific about wooing children using child models. The guidelines only mentioned the issue of deceptive and misleading advertisements that lead consumers to believe that the consumption of a product will benefit them directly.

While talking with The Logical Indian, a father of two children (below 12 years), Santosh Raman, said, "Companies use specific elements in their advertisements to target children directly. The kids get attracted to the ads and demand the same. It affects their health and increases the habit of consuming unhealthy items."

Numerous Indian parents demanded that the government develop advertisement guidelines restricting brands from using intentional elements that attract children to their products. By doing so, parents can play a significant role in guiding their children to consume healthy food items.

