Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: Government Orders Mandatory Singing Of National Anthem In Madrasas

Image Credit: NDTV, India Today

Trending
Uttar Pradesh,  13 May 2022 7:40 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

The recital of the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” was made compulsory in all recognised, aided and unaided madrasas of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for Muslim students in aided and unaided Madrasas in the state to recite the national anthem. The Registrar, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, SN Pandey, issued an order to the minority welfare officers in all the state districts on May 9.

With the new order, all the teachers and the students are mandated to sing the national anthem before beginning classes every day. The Registrar also notified that the decision was taken in an Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board meeting on March 24, 2022.

Mandatory To Comply With The Board's Decision

Pandey said, "As per the decision taken in the meeting of U.P. State Madrasa Education Board on March 24, the national anthem has been made mandatory at the time of prayer in all madrasas from the new academic session, which started today (Thursday)", Hindustan Times reported.

The order had mentioned that since the annual holidays in Madrasas due to the month of Ramadan were ending on May 11 2022, the district officials were asked to ensure that the Board's decision was complied with when the classes began on May 12, 2022.

Over 16,000 Recognised Madrasas In Uttar Pradesh

Currently, there are 16,461 recognised Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which the government aids 560. The Chairman of the U.P. Madrasa Education Board, Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, said that the state government was taking measures to mainstream the students of the Madrasa.

Therefore, teachers have been appointed to teach Maths, Science and English, and now after the decision of mandatory singing of the national anthem, they would feel more attached to their motherland. The Minister of State, Danish Azad Ansari, supported the decision and said that a feeling of patriotism is inculcated if students sing the national anthem every day.


Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Oath As PM; Protestors Continue To Demand Gotabaya's Resignation

