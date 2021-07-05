Amid COVID-19, Tourists Throng Manali; Netizens Roast Them

Trending

Pictures of heavily crowded streets in Manali surfaced on the social media on Monday, with netizens showing concerns of another Covid-19 wave striking the nation.

The Logical Indian Crew
Himachal Pradesh   |   5 July 2021 1:04 PM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: Suraj Kaul/twitter

Just when the country is limping towards normalcy after the devastating


second wave of Covid-19, scenes from Himachal Pradesh's hill station Manali are alarming. Pictures of heavily crowded streets in Manali surfaced on social media Monday, with netizens showing concerns of another Covid-19 wave striking the nation.

Tourists have thronged Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Mussoorie and other hill stations in Himachal Pradesh to get respite from the scorching heat in the plains, but the vast inflow of tourists have again raised questions around the possible third wave, India Today reported. In the pictures that went viral on social media, several tourists can be seen thronging the streets of Manali, without maintaining social distancing, India Today reported.

Internet Reacts

The pictures left social media users anxious and annoyed over people failing to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols, while others were seen mocking them. Hashtags "third wave" and "Manali" started trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

"Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of "No beds in Hospital" will hit reality soon!, one user wrote.

"I know it's hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible," the user added.

"Sadistic pleasures, muted Governance; these days at Manali."

You will foot the bills running into lakhs and some of us despite all this shall beg for death because of their momentary enjoyment!," another comment read.

The Himachal Pradesh government had eased down the coronavirus restrictions last month. There is no need to carry RT-PCR negative report, which was earlier required to enter the state. Since then, the hill district has seen a heavy rush of tourists.

