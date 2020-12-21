Uttar Pradesh: Man Kept In Jail For 8 Months Despite Bail Order Over Discrepancy In His 'Name'

An Uttar Pradesh jail superintendent 'illegally' confined a man for eight months despite the Allahabad High Court granted him bail as his middle name, Kumar, was missing in the bail order.

The High Court granted bail on April 9, 2020. But he was not released as the jail authorities refused to comply with the release order as the name mentioned in the order was 'Vinod Baruaar', whereas, in the remand sheet, his name was 'Vinod Kumar Baruaar'.

The court learnt about his confinement when Baruaar moved an application for name correction. While hearing the application, the court took serious note of his confinement due to small technicality and directed the release of the applicant.

The High Court has warned Rakesh Singh, district jail superintendent in Siddharthnagar to be careful in future in the matter of release of applicants on orders passed by it, reported The Times of India.

However, Singh furnished an explanation for non-compliance of the court's order (to grant the bail) before it.

Justice JJ Munir said, "This court has read the affidavit filed by the jail superintendent. The explanation furnished for non-compliance of this court's order, and, in consequence, delaying the release of the applicant is reluctantly accepted. The personal presence of the jail superintendent is exempted. He is warned to remain careful in future."

The court then summoned the jail superintendent by observing that, "It is on a small technicality that the jail superintendent has flouted the bail order of high court by refusing to release the applicant."



The court also directed that after complying with the order, the jail superintendent shall appear before it and explain why appropriate departmental inquiry may not be recommended against him.

Also Read: Garima Abrol, Wife Of Late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, Is Now Flying Officer With IAF