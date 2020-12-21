Trending

On February 1, 2019, two pilots were killed after their Mirage fighter aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru.

21 Dec 2020
Writer : Navya Singh
Garima Abrol, Wife Of Late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, Is Now Flying Officer With IAF

Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

Flying Officer Garima Abrol, the wife of late Squadron leader Samir Abrol, is now a flying officer after she passed out from Air Force Academy on Saturday, December 20. Garima will now be posted in Bareilly, according to Defence PRO, Shillong.

"She had a dream to join the air force. We are happy about her achievement but also pained that Samir is not there," Sushma Abrol, Samir's mother told Hindustan Times.


On February 1, 2019, two pilots were killed after their Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred near Yamalur when the newly upgraded two-seater fighter aircraft crashed and was being flown by two test pilots of the Indian Air Force.

Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi and Squadron Leader Samir Abrol were taking the plane for an acceptance test flight. One of the two pilots managed to eject from the plane, however, he fell on the debris and lost his life.

The other pilot was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

